Turkey will continue to closely monitor compliance with Karabakh agreements





March 24, 2021 17:09 (UTC + 04: 00) 309

By trend The occupation of 20% of the territories of Azerbaijan around 30 years ago, accompanied by a massacre, hurt the hearts not only of the Azerbaijani brothers, but also of Turkey, said the president of the country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the 7th Congress of Justice and Development in Power. To party, Orient yourself reports March 24 According to Erdogan, the OSCE Minsk Group under the co-chairmanship of the three countries (United States, Russia and France) further complicated the situation, although it is committed to resolving the conflict. “Throughout the past period, Azerbaijan has tried to resolve the conflict peacefully. During the last months of 2020, the Armenian armed forces again attacked Azerbaijan. Turkey stood alongside the Azerbaijani brothers with all its abilities. Thanks to the support of Turkey and the heroism of the Azerbaijani army, this occupation has ended, ”he noted. “We will continue to follow closely the process in order to complete this stage within the framework of the implementation of the signed agreements, which will further strengthen the brotherhood of Turkey and Azerbaijan,” added the president. The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian armed forces occupied 20% of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. During the war, from February 25 to 26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces committed an act of genocide (massacre) against the population of the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly (several hundred civilian inhabitants, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured). The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. The Armenian armed forces launched a full-scale military attack on Azerbaijani army positions on the front line, using large caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on September 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counteroffensive across the front. After more than a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late September to early November 2020, Azerbaijan pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Russia. A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone were established on November 10, 2020. Following Azerbaijan’s liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, an agreement was reached to establish a center in the liberated district of Aghdam to monitor compliance with the ceasefire agreement. Monitoring is carried out by representatives from Turkey and Russia.







