Politics
China to adapt its electricity production to hydrogen
China actively promotes hydrogen energy development to reduce emissions as it strives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
The country aims to modernize coal-based utilities from coal to hydrogen for power generation, targeting 100 gigawatts of hydrogen-based generation capacity by 2050 and doubling that capacity to ‘by 2060, according to the World Organization for Energy Interconnection Cooperation and Development (GEIDCO), an international non-profit group that promotes sustainable energy development around the world.
China is working to reduce emissions from power generation by using hydrogen, gas and renewables to completely phase out the use of higher-emitting coal by 2060.
Objective Pathways to carbon neutrality
This will significantly contribute to a lower carbon future as part of its commitment to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
In its latest study, the Beijing-based group described several ways to reduce the carbon footprint through the use of natural gas and renewable energy.
The capacity of gas-fired generators will increase to 185 GW by 2030, expandable to 330 GW by 2050.
Gas-fired power generation capacity is then expected to drop to 320 GW by 2060 as more renewable energy comes online, the report said, released on March 18.
Solar, wind and hydroelectric
Other initiatives include expanding solar power generation capacity to 1 terawatt by 2030, 3.2 TW by 2050 and 3.55 TWby 2060.
Wind power capacity will be increased to 800 GW in 2030, 2.2 TW in 2050 and 2.5 TW in 2060, according to the report.
In the meantime, the country will increase hydropower to 440 GW in 2030, 570 GW in 2050 and 580 GW in 2060.
The next 40 years will also see nuclear power increase to 110 GW in 2030, 200 GW in 2050 and 250 GWin 2060.
Oil consumption is expected to peak in 2030 at 1.06 billion tonnes of coal equivalent and drop to 220 million tonnes of coal equivalent by 2060.
Coal-fired power generation will be phased out over the next 40 years by 2060, after peaking at 1.1 TW in 2025.
Tackling climate change is one of China’s urgent priorities as Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed last week that China will strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
The shift from coal to fuels such as natural gas and hydrogen may accelerate China’s transition to a low-to-zero carbon future, according to the report.
Hydrogen for power generation could come from several sources, including catalytic bioethanol steam reforming, with and without carbon capture.
According to the report, by 2060, China could produce 50 million tonnes of hydrogen per year, compared to 25 million tonnes per year currently.
Of its current hydrogen production, 3 million tonnes per year are refinery by-products, 3 million tonnes per year are natural gas, 10 million tonnes per year are coal and 9 million tonnes per year are others. technologies.
Industry officials said China has a long way to go to power hydrogen power units as it needs to develop industrial-scale hydrogen gas turbines.
United States Adjustment Standard
GE is working to move its combined cycle gas turbine plant to be partially hydrogen powered by the end of 2021, which is considered the world’s first partially powered industrial scale power plant. to hydrogen.
The 485 megawatt facility is designed as a pure combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) facility.
Such an installation conveys the waste heat from the gas turbine to a nearby steam turbine, which generates additional power.
The Long Ridge Energy Terminal in Hannibal, Ohio, US, is now set to burn a percentage of carbon-free hydrogen at the power plant when commercial operations are scheduled to begin in November 2021.
