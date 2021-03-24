2021 General Assembly elections | “PM Modi greets Assam Rifles in Sipajhar; Amit Shah campaigns in Kerala with E Sreedharan

New Delhi | Jagran Press Office: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a public rally in Kanthi, West Bengal. During his remarks, Prime Minister Modi said it was a very crucial time for new voters and young people aged around 25 in Bengal. They have the responsibility to build the future of Bengal and therefore “Ashol Poriborton” is the need of the hour, the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Tuesday brought former government chief economic adviser Ashok Lahiri back into the ballot on Tuesday by presenting him from the seat of Balurghat, even as it announced a list of 13 candidates, including a former senior officer. of the army, for the final. four phases of the West Bengal assembly polls. Lahiri had previously been removed from Alipurduar headquarters in North Bengal after local party workers protested his candidacy. The BJP replaced him with Suman Kanjilal, secretary general of its Alipurduar district committee.

5:30 p.m. Kerala: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah and E Sreedharan, candidate of the Palakkad campaign party in Malampuzha

5:20 p.m .: Today is the 186th day of raising the Assam rifles. He has a proud history of protecting this country. Today I greet Assam Rifles and express my gratitude to them, from this land of Assam: PM Modi in Sipajhar

4:20 p.m. Our manifesto focuses on the holistic development of Kerala with provisions for jobs, terror and a hunger-free state, the Sabarimala law and “love of jihad”. The b / w CPM & Congress flaw in Kerala is a tragedy. ‘Bengal mei dosti, Kerala mei kushti’ is hypocrisy: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

4:00 p.m .: Congress can do anything about votes. Here he joins the left while in Kerala he abuses it. It is not “Mahajot”, it is a “Mahajhoot” who has neither representative nor politician. Such an alliance can only guarantee infiltration and corruption: PM Modi in Lakhmipur

3:50 p.m. Congress could not even increase the wages of tea workers to Rs 100. While NDA in 5 years has doubled their wages. The same Congress is now spreading lies. Soon after the formation of the government, decisions will be implemented to improve the lives of tea workers: PM Modi in Lakhmipur

3:40 p.m .: Today, there is development in Assam, it is free from infiltrators. Congress has joined forces with people (AIUDF) whose goal is to destroy the identity of Assam. Do you want the traditions of Assam to be ruined? Congress receives help from infiltrator advocacy group: PM Modi in Lakhmipur

3.35 p.m .: Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar releases NDA manifesto for Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

3.30 p.m .: The BJP believes that governments should not interfere in temple issues. It should be left to the devotees. Communist Party cadres mistreated Sabrimala bhakts, dressed in police uniform: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in Chathannoor.

3.10 p.m .: It is the “khela of Didi-Bhaipo”, they want to scare the voters before the first phase of the ballot for the elections in West Bengal. We pledge to create a ‘Sonar Bangla’: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

3: 00 h 00: There was a time when Kerala was considered the model of tourism and development. It was known as the most educated and peaceful state. The LDF and UDF governments have made Kerala a hub for corruption: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in Chathannoor, Kerala.

2:45 p.m. Mahajot will form the government, but CM will be from Congress. We are contesting the maximum number of seats. There will also be no deputy CM. This alliance was formed to oppose the CAA and attack the Center to cancel it: Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress on the face of the CM of the alliance in Assam

2:30 p.m .: We had launched an anti-CAA protest asking people to donate “gamosa”, while the BJP was deceiving people. In Bengal their manifesto mentions CAA, but in Assam it is not. CAA is a central law, why does BJP use CAA in one state and exclude it in another: Gaurav Gogoi of Congress on CAA

2:10 p.m .: They (BJP) bring in morons from the outside. We don’t call the people who come from Bengal “ bohiragoto ” (outsider) … Uttar Pradesh morons wearing saffron clothes and chewing Pan Bahar are sent here, they destroy our culture: West Bengal CM in Bishnupur

13:55; Did an accused woman travel overseas with state funds and permission from Principal Secy? Why did she come regularly to the CM residence? Did you put pressure on the customs office after the gold was seized at the airport? Was the attack on emergency service / customs officers properly probed ?: HM Amit Shah

1:50 p.m .: I have 7 questions for Vijayan ji – Did the first defendant of gold scam work in your office or not? Did your government give this accused 3 lakh / month? Did your principal secretary call to help these defendants or not ?: Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and BJP leader, Kerala

1:45 p.m. There were two floods in Kerala and more than 500 people lost their lives. The left-wing government calls our army very late, only for its own political mileage. They don’t care about the lives of the people of Kerala: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in Kanjirappally, Kerala

1:40 p.m. The LDF and UDF governments have made Kerala a hub of corruption. When the UDF comes to power there is a sunlight scam and during LDF’s tenure there are donor and gold scams: the Union Home Minister and the leader from BJP, Amit Shah, in Kanjirappally

13:25; CM Palaniswami started chatting in the countryside. It’s all there on social media how he crawled into CM. He says he’s not a snake or a lizard he would crawl, I say he’s more poisonous than a snake and a lizard: DMK Chairman MK Stalin in Salem

1, 22 hours; Trinamool Congress writes to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, stating: “Immediately stop the deployment of the BJP State Armed Police (SAP) led by Uttar Pradesh and / or any other state in West Bengal.

12:50 p.m .: Congressman Mohan Rao Patil Bhosley, joined the BJP in the presence of BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Bandi Sanjay Kumar in New Delhi, today

12:40 p.m .: Salem: Dravida leader Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Stalin is organizing a door-to-door campaign in the Aathur region for Rekha Priyadharshini, DMK candidate in Gangavalli Tamil Nadu constituency, to go to the ballot boxes in one phase on April 6

12:30 p.m .: Our AIADMK candidates are ISI certified but their candidates (DMK) are duplicates. Voters Shouldn’t Believe in Duplicity: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Karur

12:20 p.m .: Tamil Nadu CM & AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigns for Aravakurichi BJP candidate Annamalai “Stalin says AIADMK is slave to BJP. I want to tell him that you (Stalin) may be a slave but not us. Our alliance with BJP is strong, “CM says

12 p.m. and 10 p.m .: The Bengal which linked India in the mind of Vande Mataram, here Mamata Didi speaks of “bohiragoto” (outsider). We are all children of this land, no Indian is a foreigner on this land: PM Narendra Modi in Contai.

12 noon; Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan writes Home Secretary Amit Shah on alleged harassment of nuns in Uttar Pradesh

11:58 a.m. Congress is a confused party. In Kerala they are fighting against the Communists and in Bengal with them. Congress party and leadership confused: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in Kerala

11: 55 h: The people of Kerala are fed up with LDF and UDF. People here see the Bharatiya Janata Party as an alternative. I am sure we will do well in the next Kerala Assembly elections: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in Kerala

11:50 hours: Why are those struck by Amphan still forced to live under broken roofs? Didi is nowhere to be found when there is a need but when the elections approach she says “Sarkar Duare-Duare”. This is their khela (TMC). Even Bengal kids got it: PM Modi in West Bengal

11:45 a.m. Didi was unable to respond to those who were first destroyed by Amphan and later by TMC’s “tolabaaz”. The aid sent to Bengal by the Center got stuck in the “Bhaipo window”. Didi, Bengal wants to know who looted the aid from Amphan ?: PM Modi in Contai

11:40 am: Our mothers and sisters have come forward in great numbers to punish TMC in this election: PM Narendra Modi in Contai.

11:35 am: Didi, even the children of West Bengal understood your “khela”. So, on May 2, West Bengal will show the door to Didi: PM Narendra Modi in Contai.

11:30 am: “On May 2, Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche” can be heard across Bengal, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Contai.

11:20 am: This is a very crucial time for new voters and young people aged around 25 in Bengal. They have the responsibility to build the future of Bengal and therefore, “Ashol Poriborton” is the need of the hour, PM Modi in Kanthi, West Bengal.

11:10 am: BJP leader and Home Secretary Amit Shah is organizing a road show in Thrippunithura, Kerala.

10:50 a.m .: Coochbehar: A mandal chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was found dead near the party office in Dinhata earlier today. “This is a pre-planned murder. They (TMC) want us (BJP workers) to sit at home out of fear, but we will continue our fight,” said a BJP worker.

10:30 am: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is campaigning for AIADMK candidate and Minister of State MR Vijayabhaskar in Karur.

10:15 am: Coimbatore: A yoga instructor walked upside down yesterday pulling a car to RS Puram to campaign for AIADMK candidate and Minister of State SP Velumani ahead of # TamilNaduElections2021. “I want to raise awareness about yoga and its health benefits while campaigning,” he said.

10:00 am: Tamil Nadu: Election Flying Squad seized Rs 1 crore on a vehicle during a check at Pettavaithalai Bridge in Trichy yesterday. The vehicle had an AIADMK flag.

