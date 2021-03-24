Jokowi’s directive, CPNS 2021 increases the extension of the field, which only sits less





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Minister of State for the Empowerment of the Apparatuses and Bureaucratic Reform, Tjahjo Kumolo, said that the formation of the State Civil Apparatus (ASN) whose work is of an administrative nature will be reduced during the budget year 2021. Tjahjo declared that this was a request from President Joko Widodo who wanted more ASN training to be provided for the training of extension agents who went directly to the field. “The leadership of Mr. President, Mr. Jokowi us, if possible in the 2021 budget year, there will be more extension agents who can go more into the field, go to the community,” Tjahjo said during a working meeting with the Commission. II of the DPR, Wednesday (24/3/2021) / “Reduce acceptance CPNS those who only sit at the table, whose work is only administrative work, it will be reduced, ”said Tjahjo. Read also: ASN’s need this year is 1.275 million people, but the training offered is only 741,551 Tjahjo said that officials classified as administrators are the most important compared to officials in the health sector as well as teachers and lecturers. He said that of the approximately 4.16 million public servants currently available, 39 percent of them are administrators, while 14 percent are technical and health officials and 36 percent are civil servants, teachers. and lecturers. “The composition of officials who are still dominated by executives or administrative positions is indeed difficult to hope to achieve a high level of competitiveness,” he said. Therefore, the next admissions to the PNS will increase the number of trainings such as teachers, extension workers, health workers, auditors and managers of goods and services. Also read: CPNS 2021 recruiting training announced at the end of March As previously indicated, Tjahjo indicated that the number of ASN requirements in 2021 would reach 1,275,387 people. Meanwhile, the number of plans planned for this year is 741,551 vacant positions, of which 69,684 are for central government and 671,867 for local governments. He said the above figures were obtained from proposals submitted by 588 agencies, with details of which 539 agencies submitted full documents. Then, 49 agencies have proposed and are in the process of completing the documents, as well as 32 agencies which have not proposed the need for ASN. Thus, it is still possible to modify the number of training courses available because there are still negotiations with the agencies at the central and regional levels. “I hope that at the end of March, we will decide how many training sessions are really needed. So there are still a lot of good deals in the regions, then in several ministries, institutions, agencies,” he said. he declares.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos