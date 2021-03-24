China’s green transition will benefit its neighbors

Shift to high-quality development brightens prospects for Southeast Asia, experts say

China’s pursuit of high-quality development will open up new export opportunities for other countries, especially in Southeast Asia, analysts said.

The growth model of the world’s second-largest economy, as well as the country’s socio-economic policies, will expand the export markets of the nations of the region, while encouraging them to embark on a path of more sustainable development, have- they stated.

Bart Edes, a distinguished member of the Pacific Foundation of Canada think tank in Vancouver, said any significant changes in China’s socio-economic policies “will reverberate around the world, and especially near home, as in South East Asia”.

“China’s adoption of a greener and more sustainable development path will influence what happens in neighboring countries. This is already happening and is being reinforced by an increasing attention to sustainability on a global scale,” he said. said Edes.

High-quality development, highlighted in China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), involves expanding domestic consumption, promoting green transformation of industries, and a renewed commitment to growth. low in carbon.

During the two sessions, the annual meetings of the highest Chinese legislature, the National People’s Congress and the main political advisory body, the chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Xi Jinping, said the country should step up green transformation of key industries and areas, foster cleaner production and accelerate green and low-carbon development.

Helena Varkkey, senior lecturer in the Department of International and Strategic Studies at the University of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, said China’s focus on high-quality growth and its huge market can encourage Asian countries Southeast to produce more environmentally friendly products for export to China.

Growing partnerships

This added importance as the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations has become China’s largest trading partner, she said.

China’s combined trade with ASEAN member states grew 7 percent year-on-year to reach 4.74 trillion yuan ($ 728 billion) in 2020, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.

Siriwan Chutikamoltham, academic director of the Nanyang Fellows MBA program at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, said China was “ready to take an international leadership role in environmental protection and climate change.”

She said China was presenting a broader narrative on inclusive global development and well-being, and the country wanted the world to understand that what is good for China is good for everyone.

Such leadership is important for ASEAN members who have concerns about climate change and who are committed to the Paris Agreement, Siriwan said.

She noted that the pandemic had delayed progress in environmental protection and tackling climate change in the region.

China can support ASEAN in this matter because their economies are “closely linked,” Siriwan said.

In a press briefing after the conclusion of the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress on March 11, Premier Li Keqiang said that China’s dual circulation strategy, which views the domestic market as the pillar of economy and national and international markets mutually reinforcing domestic market and expand openness.

Li said China will continue to open up its economy and that a growing Chinese domestic market offers “great opportunities for foreign products, services and investment.”

Siriwan said increased domestic consumption in China will benefit both China and ASEAN.

She pointed out that some ASEAN countries have lower production costs than China. As such, Chinese consumers will benefit from products imported from the bloc.

Edes said governments of ASEAN countries should monitor the development of China’s dual circulation growth.

“The economies of China and ASEAN have become increasingly integrated as China views Southeast Asia as an extension of its industrial and supply chains, and a major supplier of semi – conductors, electronics, minerals and other commodities. “

