Bangladesh Bengali Hindu genocide victims still fighting for apologies from Pakistanis: US congressman





By Lalit K Jha

Washington, March 24 (PTI) Victims of the Bengali Hindu genocide in Bangladesh 50 years ago are still fighting for an apology from Pakistan, an influential US lawmaker said, observing that the American people stand in solidarity with the survivors.

Sheila Jackson Lee, the Democratic MP who co-chairs the Pakistani Congressional Caucus, told the House of Representatives on Tuesday that March 25 officially marks the start of the genocide in Bangladesh.

It has been 50 years since the genocide in Bangladesh, and the survivors and their descendants are still fighting for recognition; they are still fighting for an apology from Pakistan, as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh (Sheikh Hasina) asked his Pakistani counterpart (Imran Khan) as late as January 2021; and they’re still fighting for justice and for closure, Lee said.

The brutality unleashed by the Pakistani military and the targeting of Bengali Hindus simply because of their religion must be strongly condemned as religious freedom is one of the most sacred human rights, she said.

Madam President, I rise in sad remembrance of the 50th anniversary of the Bengali Hindu genocide, and I celebrate and honor the lives of over two million Bengali Hindu people who were systematically killed by the Pakistani army when it launched a offensive against East Pakistan, present-day Bangladesh, thus beginning the 10-month reign of terror known as Operation Searchlight.

During this period, an estimated 2-3 million people were killed, more than 200,000 women were raped in organized rape camps and more than 10 million people were displaced, most of them taking refuge in India. I offer my prayers and condolences to the victims and their families who still feel the very real effects of this heinous crime against humanity, she said.

On March 28, 1971, Archer K Blood, United States Consul General stationed in Dhaka, returned a cable to the State Department’s Foggy Bottom Headquarters with the topic titled Selective Genocide.

In his telegram, the Consul General informs his State Department superiors that here in Dhaka, we are silent and horrified witnesses of a reign of terror by the Pakistani army, and that the utter horror of its atrocities will be manifested. sooner or later. she said.

This is why I get up; to remember and recognize this story so that the victims and survivors of the Bengali Hindu genocide will know that the people of the United States stand in solidarity with them, added Lee.

Invading Pakistani troops launched a brutal crackdown in former East Pakistan with tanks and artillery on the night of March 25, 1971, after Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won a landslide victory in the 1970 general election, triggering the 1971 war of liberation against Pakistan.

The war saw the break-up of Pakistan as Bangladesh gained independence with Indian military support. Officially, three million people were killed in the nine-month war. PTI LKJ CPS AKJ CPS

