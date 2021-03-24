Politics
The asset confiscation bill does not enter the priority of the proletarians, the PPATK recalls the promise of Jokowi
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Reports and analysis center for financial transactions (PPATK) hope DPR support the ratification of the Criminal Assets Confiscation Bill (UCR) and the Money Transactions Restrictions Bill.
This was conveyed by PPATK chief Dian Ediana Rae during an audition with Commission III, Wednesday (24/3/2021).
However, the two bills were not included in the list of the 2021 priority national legislation program (Prolegnas) which had been stopped by the DPR on Tuesday (23/3/2021).
Also Read: Syamsuddin Haris: Government and DPR Engagement Need Agenda for Asset Confiscation Bill
Dian enlisted the help of the DPR to immediately discuss the bill, as discussions within the government had already concluded.
He also recalled President Joko Widodo’s promise to Nawacita regarding the two bills.
“We can pass it on again. These two bills became the president’s promise for the Nawacita 2014-2019 and then the National Medium-Term Development Plan 2020-2024,” Dian said.
According to Dian, President Joko Widodo, the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam), the Secretary of State, and the Minister of Law and Human Rights agreed.
Therefore, Dian believes that the DPR can immediately discuss it with the government.
Also Read: ICW Value of Asset Forfeiture Bill Must Go Into Prolegnas
On the other hand, Dian believed that the two bills could help optimize the return of state losses due to corruption, drugs, taxation, customs and excise.
“As well as criminal acts with other economic motives,” Dian said.
