Boris Johnson refuses to rule out France’s addition to UK travel redlist as Covid cases rise

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out adding France to the UK’s travel red list as Covid cases rise there.
Speaking at a meeting of the Liaison Committee in the House of Commons, he said we need to look at the situation in the Channel and we cannot rule out stricter measures and we will put them in place if necessary to fight against the risk of importing coronavirus variants from France.
Mr Johnson added: If there is a need for testing we will, but I think you have to understand the balance between that, disrupting trade and the risk that we are trying to manage. “
Responding to questions from Labors Yvette Cooper, he said: We will make the decision, no matter how difficult, to halt this trade, to halt these flows, if we believe it is necessary to protect public health and prevent the arrival of new variants. .
We may have to do this very soon.
Mr Johnson was asked why France is not on the ‘red list’ as the country sees 2-3,000 new cases of the South African and Brazilian variants every day.
The Prime Minister explained that this was a problem related to the exclusion of these new variants.
In the UK at the moment these worrisome variants are not increasing, the numbers are low, they are stable, he said.
“We get them under control as best we can with surge testing and door-to-door tracing.”
Putting France on the red list and the consequences that would have for British supplies and cross-channel movements, “is something that we will have to examine,” Mr Johnson said.
He added that the total number of people coming from France has dropped significantly.
Recently, the situation was the opposite – and things were more under control in France than in the UK.
“Now, in all seriousness, we have to look at the situation in the Channel, I’m afraid we can’t rule out tougher measures and we will put them in place if necessary. If it is necessary to do testing, we will do so. “
“There is a balance to be found,” added the Prime Minister.
“What we don’t know is the exact status of vaccine efficacy against the new variants and we need to balance that with the very serious disruption caused by reduced cross-channel trade.
“This country is very dependent on the food in the stores and the medicines that we need to keep this trade flowing.
“We will make the decision, no matter how difficult, to stop this trade and these flows if we believe it is necessary to protect public health and prevent the emergence of new variants.
“We may have to do this very soon.”
Asked about vacations abroad, Mr Johnson added: On April 5, get the conclusions of the Global Travel Task Force and I’ll outline what I think is possible from May 17, he said.
Things seem difficult on the continent and we have to watch the situation as it evolves.
