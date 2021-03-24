Indus Water Treaty talks with Pakistan; it is imperative to have an environment of trust, free from terror and hostility, says Prime Minister Modi





India has the right under the Treaty to generate hydroelectricity from watercourse projects on western rivers. (Photo source: IE)

In the wake of the Indo-Pakistani armies who re-committed to the 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indus commissioners of India and Pakistan meet for the first time. times in almost two years. The two-day mandatory meeting is being held with all protocols related to COVID-19 in New Delhi.

The meeting in New Delhi aims to resolve a host of outstanding issues under the Indus Waters Treaty. This also includes the objections raised by Pakistan to the design of Indian hydropower projects on the Chenab River and the projects India has announced in Jammu and Kashmir.

What is India building on the Chenab River?

Pakal Dul 1,000 MW hydroelectric project on the Marusudar River, which is a tributary of the Chenab. And this project is located in Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition, another project is under development on the Chenab River in Lower Kalnai.

What changed when the last meeting was held in Lahore, Pakistan in 2018?

Relations between the two countries deteriorated – the attack on Pulwama on February 14, 2019, then the air strike on Balakot on February 26, 2019 and the abrogation of the special status of J&K in August 2019.

Who are all seated in the talks?

The Indian delegation is led by Pradeep Kumar Saxena, Commissioner (Indus) and advisers from the Central Water Commission, the Central Electricity Authority and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation. The Pakistani side is led by Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah.

Importance of the meeting

India believes in amicable solutions through discussions.

After the cancellation of the Article 370 device which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, this is the first meeting since then. And since then India has authorized several hydropower projects in the region and notified Pakistan about them. The former state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The hydropower projects that India has approved for the region

Projects include: Mangdum Sangra (19 MW), Kargil Hunderman (25 MW) and Tamasha (12 MW) have been cleared for Kargil.

And, at Leh – Durbuk Shyok (19 MW); Shankoo (18.5 MW); Nimu Chilling (24 MW); Rongdo (12 MW); Ratan Nag (10.5 MW).

Learn more about the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)

According to the treaty, the two commissioners must meet at least once a year and the venues will be alternative countries. Unfortunately due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 the commissioners were unable to meet last March.

Last July, amid the global lockdown, India suggested that the two sides virtually discuss outstanding inland shipping issues. However, Pakistan had insisted on meeting in person at the Attari checkpoint.

What are the provisions of the treaty inked in 1960?

All the water in the eastern rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi, which amounts to about 33 million acre-feet (MAF) per year, is allocated to India and is for unlimited use. And the water from the western Indus, Jhelum and Chenab rivers, which amounts to about 135 MAF per year, has been allocated mainly to Pakistan.

India has the right under the Treaty to generate hydroelectricity from watercourse projects on western rivers. These are subject to specific design and operation criteria. And, under the Treaty, Pakistan has the right to raise objections to the design of Indian hydropower projects on the western rivers.

India-Pakistan relations in March 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to address his greetings on Pakistan Day.

As a neighboring country, India wishes cordial relations with the Pakistani people. It is imperative that there is an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, Prime Minister Modi said in the note that was sent. This is a letter that is sent regularly every year.

According to reports, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said last week that India was determined to resolve the issues, if necessary bilaterally. India is keen to maintain good neighborly relations with Pakistan and constructive dialogue can take place when the atmosphere is right.

Expert view

Sharing his views with Financial Express Online, Ambassador Anil Trigunayat said: Congratulating leaders and their people on their National Day is standard diplomatic protocol and practice. PM Modi’s good wishes to the Pakistani people can be seen in this context. Recently I got a tweet that he also wished a speedy recovery to PM Imran Khan who contracted Covid. However, as several reports suggest that the relationship between the two countries may tend towards normalcy, this has given rise to some speculation. Either way, an indefinite disconnection between the two neighbors could also be counterproductive. However, it is imperative that Pakistan attempts to genuinely address India’s only concern, namely cross-border terrorism, for lasting peace.

