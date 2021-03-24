China claims record Communist Party members as Xi Jinping considers centenary





The Chinese Communist Party declares that it is the “largest ruling Marxist party” in the world after revealing membership figures of nearly 92 million people ahead of this summer’s crucial centenary. High-level members of the party’s Central Committee addressed the press from Beijing on Tuesday as they marked the 100-day countdown to the symbolic July 1 celebrations. However, unlike past celebrations to celebrate important birthdays, there will be no military parade in Tiananmen Square for the milestone. Instead, every member of the party and the People’s Liberation Army will learn loyalty to the party’s ideology and its leader, Xi Jinping. Party members with cards numbered 91.91 million in December 2019, an increase of 1.32 million from the previous year, said Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of China’s advertising department. . As the “largest ruling Marxist party in the world,” Wang said, the Chinese Communist Party would be celebrated with performances, exhibitions, seminars and symposia. There would also be a party-wide campaign to learn about the history of the party, including prominent figures and their teachings. The 100th anniversary will mark the “historic achievements” China made under Xi after he became the country’s leader in 2012, officials said. The chairman of the Communist Party will also present commemorative medals to “outstanding” members, as well as card-bearers who have been in the party for more than 50 years. The PLA and its more than 2 million active soldiers will celebrate the occasion at their stations, but will be drilled in absolute loyalty to Xi, said Li Jun, who works in the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission. The campaign will teach soldiers to be “loyal to the hard core,” Li added, emphasizing the ideologies of Xi Jinping thought. Oversight of the party’s centenary is crucial for Xi, who hopes to secure a historic third term next year, analysts said. As it prepares to meet the leadership challenges of other factions, the party is highlighting significant achievements – like last year’s claim that it has eradicated absolute poverty in China. Some observers believe China’s more optimistic stance on international relations is also tied to Xi’s presidential ambitions in 2022, when he may have to compete with more belligerent challengers. According to Chinese observers, Xi is eyeing two more milestones as part of his legacy: the 100th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army in 2027 and the 100th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in 2049. The more than 90 million members of the Chinese Communist Party were hit with visa sanctions in the last weeks of the Trump administration last December. Charging the party with “malignant influence,” including propaganda and espionage campaigns on American soil, the State Department restricted B1 / B2 business and tourist visas for party members and their members. one month family from 10 years old.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos