Sunderland couple honored by Boris Johnson for ‘outstanding’ charity work





A couple from Sunderland have been honored by the Prime Minister with a special award in recognition of their charitable work. Sergio and Emma Petrucci were inspired to start the charitable Red Sky Foundation after their daughter’s life was saved by medics in 2015. And now their efforts have been recognized by Boris Johnson after winning the 1626th and 1627th Point of Light Awards. The award is presented by the Prime Minister to outstanding individuals – people who are making a difference in their communities across the UK and the Commonwealth. The charity was created to thank those who cared for their daughter Luna who had open heart surgery at Newcastles Freeman Hospital days before her second birthday. Cardiologists discovered two complex heart problems and described her tiny heart as a time bomb, but Luna, now eight, is a happy and healthy child. A year later, together with the charity, the couple began raising funds for the Children’s Heart Unit, hosting their first Red Sky Ball. The Red Sky Foundation raises funds and supports heart causes in the North East, helping babies, children and adults with heart disease.

(Image: The Chronicle)

The Red Sky Balls and other subsequent fundraising events raised nearly 400,000 people, helping to fund two state-of-the-art Echoes for Sunderland Royal and James Cook Hospitals. They also raised money for a specialized organ transplant machine that keeps a donor’s heart healthy longer, giving surgeons more time to perform a transplant. Countless defibrillators have been funded across the North East, with the charity helping secure a Fontan specialist nurse post in the region, the first of its kind in the UK. Sergio said: “It has been extremely difficult in the last 12 months of the pandemic, but we were still able to raise enough money to make a huge difference for so many people. “In addition to the growing number of publicly available defibrillators in the region, we have also been able to provide 23 defibrillators to the covid wards at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust hospitals, to give people battling the disease the best possible chance. survival in case of suffering. sudden cardiac arrest. “For the coming year, we are planning more events and aim to work more closely with the NHS, the North East Ambulance Service first response team and local communities to deliver CPR sessions. , defibrillator familiarization, and healthy heart awareness programs so people understand the chain of survival. sudden cardiac arrest and help demonstrate the importance of knowing about resuscitation in an emergency. “And as more individuals and businesses choose to support the Red Sky Foundation with their own fundraising activities, we are excited about the positive impact we can have in saving more lives.” He added: “We are delighted, honored and honored to receive a Point of Light Award from the Prime Minister. “The news took us both by surprise and with so many people supporting our Red Sky journey we just couldn’t help save so many lives without their encouragement and for that alone we just want to thank you for helping us. to have such a positive impact across the region. ” For more information visit www.redskyfoundation.com.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos