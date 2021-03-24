We live in a world created by Xi Jinping and Britain is desperate to find its place

In the run-up to the 2015 general election, in which David Cameron would emerge victorious, free from his former Liberal Democratic coalition partners, it hardly made sense that an era of British politics was drawing to a close. Hardly anyone at the top of the Labor Party seemed aware that the party was on the verge of collapse in Scotland, and few took seriously the possibility that Britain would soon vote to leave the EU.

In retrospect, the substance of this 2015 campaign to which party to entrust the public finances also seems extremely wrong. In May, the same month British voters went to the polls, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping launched Made in China 2025, a 10-year plan to make the country the world’s high-tech manufacturing superpower. Since then, this new Chinese industrial strategy has proved to be as shocking to British policy as Brexit and the triumph of the SNP.

The plan caused immediate consternation in Washington. The sectors he identified for growth revolved around the integration of big data and AI into manufacturing supply chains. They also included electric vehicles, the main geo-economic price for the transition to clean energy. When China was the cheap factory of the world, many American politicians chose to ignore the loss of manufacturing jobs in the United States. But Made in China 2025 heralded a future in which China would also compete in the high-tech industries at the heart of America’s defense sector, while becoming the dominant force in green energy.

In British politics, the implications of China’s shift to Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies seemed to go unnoticed. Five months after the May election, Xi traveled to Britain for a state visit. Before leaving Beijing, he said Britain made a visionary and strategic choice to be the western country most open to China. Meanwhile, Cameron told Chinese State TV that Xis’ trip will be a very important moment for Anglo-Chinese relations, which are in a very good condition, something of a golden age in our relationships. During the visit, Xi was treated to a ride with the Queen in the Diamond Jubilee stage coach, and the two leaders unveiled a Chinese investment deal in a number of British nuclear power plants.

The golden age was soon in ruins. As President, Donald Trump has declared economic war on Made in China 2025, notably on the presence of Chinese high-tech companies in 5G networks. Throughout 2019, Britain became increasingly isolated in the Five Eyes, the intelligence alliance between the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand on the involvement of the Chinese company Huaweis in its 5G networks. In May 2020, Beijing’s decision to effectively end the 1984 Sino-British agreement guaranteeing Hong Kong autonomy until 2047 pushed the British government’s relations with China into crisis, ultimately leading Boris Johnson to reverse the course of Huawei.

A central premise of the Integrated Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy Review, published on March 16, is that we now live in the post-2015 world of Made in China 2025. Far from the Great. Brittany and China shar[ing] An interest in a stable and orderly world, as Cameron asserted when he was alongside Xi in Downing Street, China now poses the greatest state threat to UK economic security. The report insists this is an era of geo-economic rivalry centered on science and technology in which, as the tech superpowers have leapt forward, Britain has fallen behind. Now he must have an industrial strategy to catch up.

This ambition is far removed from the long-term economic plan proposed by the Conservative Party in 2015 to reduce the budget deficit. To conservatives who assume that a state-led industrial strategy is what an economically liberal party should oppose, not support, this change seems baffling, especially when pandemic borrowing means the party cannot to be the guardian of fiscal probity.

But Johnsons’ departure from the Cameron years is just as hard for Labor to take in. In 2015, the party’s pledge was that, given that government spending was necessarily cut, it would do a better job than the Conservatives in putting workers first. Under Jeremy Corbyn in 2019, Labor pledged a green industrial revolution to simultaneously tackle the climate crisis and restore jobs in manufacturing. Now Labor leaders find themselves desperately attacking the Conservatives ‘interventionist turn as insincere and floundering as the Conservatives’ green industrial strategy is directed towards offshore wind and hydrogen projects in the North East for help the parties to advance behind the red wall.

That the Tories adapted best to the Chinese shock is not surprising: being in power, it is they who have been affected by geopolitical pressure from Washington and the events in Hong Kong. Questions remain, however, including what to do about Chinese investments in the nuclear energy sector. At the macro level, the strategy set out in the Integrated Review suggests that the government is still looking for a way out of difficult choices. In emphasizing the importance of the Indo-Pacific region, it is largely aligned with Washington. By treating Hong Kong and human rights abuses in Xinjiang as issues in which values ​​are at stake, he also does not want Britain to share the EU’s open trade realpolitik. But the government still believes that as a maritime trading nation Britain should have a positive trade and investment relationship with China. As to how this lingering faith in free trade can come to fruition in a world where technological change and green energy have become central sites of geopolitical competition, there seems to be no answer.