With scandals and dynasties, Pakistani political parties struggle to stay relevant





A week after the collapse of the Pakistani opposition alliance, political parties face questions about their role and relevance in a country where the ethics of democracy are often tested.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) disintegrated after one of its main members, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), refused to join nine others in resigning from parliament to force Prime Minister Imran Khan to de new elections. With the future of the opposition campaign uncertain, many Pakistanis wonder if political parties have any power beyond protecting the interests of the establishment and the dynasties behind them. The establishment is a euphemism for the vast influence of the mighty army.

PDM leaders have garnered vocal popular support over the past six months for promising to end the state above the state supposedly created by the military to manipulate politics. But PDM leaders have publicly argued over the potential loot after the movement momentarily rocked the Khan government by winning a by-election and defeating its finance minister in an important Senate vote earlier this month. The prime minister is safe for now, despite his administration’s dependence on a tiny majority in parliament.

Keep the supreme establishment

They are not political parties. They are just simple political tribes, said journalist Wusat Ullah Khan. They will do whatever their chiefs say, who act as tribal chiefs.

Khan, a columnist and TV presenter, poked fun at Pakistani politicians, who are often revered by their supporters. None of them are Lenin, Mao, Che or Ho Chi Minh who can change the system, he told Dawn Television, a private media outlet. They are the kind of people who are content with momentary signals from the establishment if it signals to remain neutral in the power struggle.

The Pakistani military denies any involvement in politics. “People who speculate, I repeat: do not drag the military into politics,” military spokesman Babar Iftikhar told reporters in February amid rumors that military leaders were conducting back door negotiations with the leaders of the PDM.

However, the country’s turbulent past paints a different picture. Four military dictators have directly ruled the country for almost half of the country’s 73-year history. Three seized power in bloodless coups that toppled elected governments. All of them manipulated politics by breaking, banning or weakening political parties and by condemning their leaders to prison, exile or execution. None of the 18 Pakistani prime ministers elected has completed their term.

Former lawmaker Afrasiab Khattak said given the deep history of the deep state, people expected the opposition to offer more resistance after accusing the military of rigging the 2018 parliamentary elections. in favor of the Khans. His promise to force generals out of politics resonated with audiences unhappy with the level of democracy offered.

It sparked people’s imaginations and projected their image as real opposition as their rhetoric focused on military leaders rather than civilian government, he told Gandhara. But over time people felt that the main parties within the PDM did not trust each other as they tried to strike separate deals with the establishment, he added. It undermined their credibility.

Khattak has spent nearly five decades in politics. At the head of several political parties, he endured prison, torture and exile. Like politics everywhere, he says, Pakistani parties seek power, but their dependence on hereditary rulers forces them to compromise too much.

Political dynasties are a major obstacle to the development of a democratic movement and culture in Pakistan, he said. Even the youngest rulers and heirs of various dynasties are bound by the interests of their old fate, which binds them to the status quo, he added. Across South Asia, political dynasties degenerate over generations.

Big Moneys game

Pakistani parties can be broadly divided into Islamists, ethno-nationalists, left and center right. Most were established by current ruling parents or grandparents.

Khattak is trying to change that. He is consulting with activists and leaders of similar mines across Pakistan to create a new political party that will resist military interference in the party system and politics in general.

Our goal is to build an alliance of peoples to restore true democracy, constitutional system and fundamental rights in Pakistan without compromising with the establishment, he said. The generals are unlikely to cede power without popular resistance.

However, Islamabad political analyst Suleman Khan Kakar argues that corruption in Pakistani politics is so rampant that a quick turnaround is unlikely. He says the role of large sums of money in enabling political parties to campaign and stand for election has redefined the rules of the game.

You cannot participate in politics today without massive funds, he told Gandhara. This is why most political parties now have billionaires among their main leaders.

Most of the leaders have accumulated ill-gotten wealth, so that it does not become unnecessary, he added. It’s a vicious circle.

Kakar has spent more than a decade interacting with political elites as a senior official at the National Democratic Non-Governmental Institute. He says that party democracy has shrunk considerably.

When under pressure from the government or the establishment, they remain silent on key issues such as enforced disappearances, basic human rights and land grabs, he said. This has undermined public confidence in political parties.

Before taking power, the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) party campaigned against members of the PDM PPP, the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulma-e Islam (JUI) and others for years. He presented himself as a clean alternative to their allegedly corrupt leaders and promised justice and fair play.

But an early electoral success in 2013 drew high-level turners to his party ahead of the 2018 vote. Many subsequently landed important cabinet positions. Observers say that like its predecessors and political competitors, the PTI relies on military support and seeks to minimize its scandals amid an economic downturn.

Matiullah Jan, a freelance journalist in Islamabad, says Pakistani parties are beholden to their past.

They are still trying to turn their past mistakes into political action, he told a gathering of relatives of the victims of enforced disappearances this week. He cited party support for the military in creating courts to try terror suspects and a toothless commission to find the missing and their support for the current government in granting General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the current head of the army, an extension of its functions.

When we fail to recognize our past failures, how can we ask for truth and reconciliation? He asked.

