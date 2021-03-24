Yale teacher claims she was wrongly fired after tweeting about Trump, Dershowitz, shared psychosis





A professor of law and psychiatry alleges she was fired by the Yale School of Medicine because of her critical comments about the mental health of former President Donald Trumps and the likelihood that Alan Dershowitz took the symptoms of Trumps by contagion.

Bandy Lee alleges in a March 22 lawsuit that she was fired for exercising her First Amendment right to free speech when she tweeted, in violation of Yale University’s contractual obligations and a implied commitment of good faith and fair dealing. Lee was a clinical assistant professor in the law and psychiatry division of medical schools.

Dershowitz, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, complained to Yale after the tweets, according to the lawsuit, were filed in federal court in Connecticut. Dershowitz had defended Trump in his first impeachment trial.

Reuters, Yale Daily News and Law360 have stories about the lawsuit, which was also noted in this tweet. Dershowitz is the author of Cancel Culture: The Latest Attack on Free Speech and Due Process.

Lee had objected to the American Psychiatric Association’s recommendation that its members refrain from commenting on public figures, even if they do not offer a diagnosis, the lawsuit said. She wrote a book called The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Evaluate a President.

The book claimed that Trumps’ mental health was affecting the mental health of the people of the United States, creating a serious risk that democracy would be shaken and the country would become embroiled in violence. Lee said she experienced the phenomenon of shared psychosis by studying the influence of symptomatic individuals on families and gangs.

Lee responded when Richard Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, tagged her in a tweet noting the similarities to Dershowitz’s claim about his sex life and Trumps’ claim about his phone call to the Ukrainian president.

Dershowitz was questioned in July 2019 following revelations about his links to convicted financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Dershowitz said he had a perfect, perfect sex life. Trump said he had a perfect conversation and a perfect call with the President of Ukraine.

In response to Painters’ tweet, Lee said that Alan Dershowitzs employing the odd use of perfect… could be dismissed as an ordinary influence in most contexts. She added that given the severity and spread of the psychosis shared among just about all of Trump’s followers, a different scenario is more likely, and that scenario was that he had fully assumed Trump’s symptoms through contagion.

After the January 2020 tweet, Dershowitz complained to Yale that Lee had publicly diagnosed him as psychotic, based on his legal and political views, without ever examining or meeting him, according to the lawsuit. He said he was formally asking the university to discipline Lee and investigate if she broke school rules.

Lee was fired from her faculty appointment in May 2020.

The lawsuit says Lees’ speech was protected under the First Amendment because she was acting under the duty of citizens to contribute her gifts to society, including her training and professional knowledge, and not as a psychiatrist under a private employment.

Dershowitz is not a defendant in the lawsuit. He told Reuters that Lee was fired because of her “completely unprofessional, unethical and non-academic” conduct. He also said he had no contact with Yale after the initial complaint.

Dershowitz also spoke with the Yale Daily News.

Lee “thanks me for sending her back,” Dershowitz said. I am not that powerful. I am pleased to have brought to Yales’ attention the facts that demonstrate its deviation from professional standards. Facts are facts, and Yale acted on documented facts, not my opinion.

A spokesperson for Yale University told the Yale Daily News that Lee is a volunteer faculty member and that Yale does not consider the political views of faculty members when making appointment decisions.

