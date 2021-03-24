Home Ministry decides not to renew Nawaz’s passport and offers him special documents for his return to Pakistan – Pakistan





The government has decided not to renew the passport of former Prime Minister and PML-N Supreme Nawaz Sharif, who is currently on the run in London. However, the Interior Ministry offered him special documents to return to the country, it was reported on Wednesday.

The Interior Ministry said this in response to a question from the Foreign Ministry on February 19 regarding the request for the issuance of a new diplomatic passport by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The Nawazs passport had expired in February of this year. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had already announced in January that Supreme PML-N’s passport would not be renewed in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions.

Read: Nawaz with an expired passport has many options

The Home Ministry’s letter to the Foreign Ministry, a copy of which is available from Dawn, rejected the request and stated that the renewal of Nawaz Sharifs’ passport would not be processed by the relevant authorities.

The Home Office said that to return to Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif can apply for an Emergency Travel Document (ETD) from the Pakistan High Commission in the UK, and the same can be issued once it produced advance reservations for travel to Pakistan through PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) only.

The Interior Ministry said issuing a passport was not a fundamental right of any citizen.

Being a federal government property can only be issued once the applicant has satisfied the relevant authorities with respect to the good faith of the application. The right of citizens to travel abroad ceases once declared a legal fugitive.

The Home Office letter was forwarded to Muhammad Ayub, Deputy High Commissioner for London.

The Home Office said Nawaz’s passport renewal application was flawed, adding that Nawaz had been declared a proclaimed offender by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a criminal appeal titled Mian Nawaz Vs NAB, as well as Toshakhana Reference by a liability court in Islamabad and declared at large in reference in the Mir Shakeelur Rehman case by a liability court in Lahore.

The Home Office also added that under the circumstances, Nawaz is required to return to Pakistan and appear in the relevant courts to face charges.

Being a legal fugitive and on the run, he cannot seek any further redress unless he goes to Pakistani courts, the letter said.

The letter pointed out that the IHC granted Nawaz an eight-week bond on October 29, 2019, in the form of a suspension of his sentence, which was not extended by the Punjabi government because he did not no reasonable cause given as to why she should be extended for her medical treatment.

The Interior Ministry said Nawaz must now serve the remainder of his sentence at Kot Lakhpat Prison in Lahore.

Yet rather than obey the dictates of the court and comply with the preconditions of the bail order, he fled the country to avoid prosecution, the letter added.

The letter also mentioned the list of pending cases against Nawaz in various courts in which he is required to appear and defend himself. The four cases are the Toshakhana reference and three criminal appeals pending before the CSI.

The Foreign Office has been invited by the Home Office to respond to Nawaz through the Pakistan High Commission in London.

At the same time, the government predicted that the former prime minister would be less likely to return and avail himself of the ETD offer, and in a separate letter to the Foreign Ministry, the Interior Ministry forwarded a form to be completed and signed by Nawaz regarding his current state of health.

Referring to the order of the Lahore High Court (LHC) of November 16, 2019 in which it allowed Nawaz to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment, saying that the duration could be extended based on reports medical, the Interior Ministry said more information related to Nawaz’s health was needed.

Nawaz’s health ministry letter contains seven questions to be completed by the former prime minister, including current doctors’ diagnosis, names and addresses of doctors under whom he was receiving medical treatment, copies of all medical reports including UK tests with results. tests, details of treatment (if any) received in UK hospitals, details of current treatment (if applicable), details of payment made for medical treatment in the UK and dates of visits and consultations with doctors in the UK.

The Home Office has informed the Foreign Office that Nawaz is to sign the information, giving consent to the Pakistan High Commission in London, and the information will be transmitted to the LHC.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos