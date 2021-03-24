China was secretly rocked by the assault on Capitol Hill

Almost three months later, the echoes of January 6 continue to reverberate around the world. The pro-Trump insurgency on Capitol Hill was unquestionably a political crisis for the United States. But it was also a boon for China’s propagandists, who with righteous indignation denounced the chaos of elections in the country and chuckled happily at the sight of the carnage in full screen. Global Timesdid not mince his words, saying: chaos [was] caused by the election. The unprecedented crowd in the Capitol, a symbol of the American system, is the result of the severe division of American society and the inability of the country to control such a division. All major selling points of China, including thePeople’s Daily, China Daily,and theXinhua News Agency, echoed the same message: democracy produces chaos.

At first glance, these comments simply appear to be an opportunistic attack on the United States by Beijing. Beyond that façade, however, China’s rhetoric reflects a deeply ingrained, even tacit, concern that its own country will be embroiled in an even more violent and protracted political transition at some point in the future. Against this backdrop, China’s harsh criticism of Jan.6 offers a rare glimpse of China’s fears at this important point in the tense interim period before Chinese President Xi Jinping officially begins his unprecedented third term in the government. post-Mao presidential term at the 20th Party Congress in October. 2022.

To understand the power and pervasiveness of contemporary Chinese fears of disorderly political power transitions, a brief history is essential. Former Chairman Mao Zedongs, two first successors chosenLiu Shaoqi and Lin Biaoboth died under mysterious circumstances after crossing paths with him. Upon Mao’s own death in 1976, the weakness of his chosen successor, Hua Guofeng, precipitated a series of intra-partisan factional power struggles that ended when party pillar Deng Xiaoping emerged victorious near three years later.

Immediately after taking power, Deng and his followersburiedMaos worshiped the personality and gradually instituted a one-party system of government intended to create and institutionalize methods of policymaking and leadership succession.Time limitson the chair,age limitsfor senior leaders, and the selection of a pre-appointed successor were among the policies put in place to avoid the wasteful and debilitating intra-party factionalism that had marred the post-Mao years. But these reforms to the Chinese leadership’s succession process came to a halt in the spring of 1989, when tanks entered Beijing at the behest of a coalition of hard-line political and military supporters who used extralegal means to remove the secretary general. Zhao Ziyang.

In the 2000s, after witnessing the transfer of political power from Jiang Zemin to Hu Jintao, China confidently declared that it had solved the issue of succession. In his September 1, 2004resignationAt the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Jiang wrote that for the sake of the long-term development of the party and the people, he had always hoped for a complete retirement from leadership positions. In truth, despite his titular retirement, Jiang and his followers (known as the Shanghai Group) retained considerable influence throughout Hus’s tenure as party secretary, which they used to amass. vast riches.

In the years that followed, some party leaders sought to institutionalize (rather than personalize) governance in China. They worked to create a more representative one-party political system which they dubbed intra-party democracy or deliberative democracy. A prominent advocate was the former vice president of the party’s central school, Li Junru. In hisBook 2015,Deliberative democracy: interpreting the Chinese democratic system, Li explained that deliberative democracy means that party leaders should seek to achieve solidarity in democratic consultation through equal dialogue, seeking common ground while reserving differences and advocating unity without giving up the struggle.

Deliberative democracy, Li argued, would ensure that China is not a country of despotism.

This political trajectory, however, has been fundamentally reversed by the current Chinese president, Xi. Upon taking power in 2012, Xi decided to remove the residual influence of the Shanghai group, as well as that of his predecessor Hu and his followers (known as the Youth League group). Xi purged dozens of Jiang loyalists, includingGen. Xu Caihouand Secretary of the Central Commission for Political and Legal AffairsZhou Yongkang, and in 2016, Xian announced radical changes to the Youth Leaguet which neutralized its potential to create future leaders.

Approaching Xisabolition of presidential term limitsIn 2018, many party members voiced private (and sometimes even public) concerns about the decision.In Beijing, there was a palpable sense of shock among many Chinese elites who feared a return to rule by a man. In February 2018, just before Xi successfully repealed presidential term limits andchanged the constitution of the country, Li Datong, the former editor-in-chief of the party spokespersonChinese Youth Daily, warned that changing the constitution to let Xi rule indefinitelysowing the seeds of chaosLi lamented: If there is no term limit for the highest ruler of a country, then we return to imperial rule. My generation lived Mao. Those days are over. How to get back to it?

Li later sought refuge in London, but others like him who spoke out against Xi faded away, was fined and was sentenced toyears in prison. Those who could have left China, as Xi tightened control and abolished all semblance of opposition.

Criticism in the official press of the failed U.S. insurgency provides insight into Chinese fears about what is likely to happen after Xi exits the political arena. Such concerns are well justified because, like Mao before him, Xi consolidated power and kept his future successors weak.or worse.

Shortly after the constitutional change of 2018, the Chinese press was quick to remind the world that China today is very different from what it was during the Cultural revolutionIn fact, at the highest levels of government, China has gone far beyond the Cultural Revolution in terms of the number of arrested or stripped of their membership of a party. During his first term as president, between 2012 and 2018, Xi sanctioned 35 members of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, as many as between 1949 and 2012. Today’s advanced technology means that even members of the Politburo are under surveillance. constant.coup testwill likely make sure he stays unchallenged in life, after he leaves, the current mirage of stability and harmony is likely to turn into an intra-partisan battle royale for control of the country.

Many Chinese understand this problem all too well, but hold their tongue for security reasons. For them, the events of January 6 not only give them some satisfaction with the spending of the United States, but it also gives them political cover to voice their fears about the long-term implications of Xis’ takeover. In this way, China’s response to the Capitol Hill uprising, which at first glance appeared to be merely a show of national strength and confidence, in fact belies the sincere concerns of tens of millions of Chinese elites who, a day, their country will also face his. disorderly and prolonged power transition.