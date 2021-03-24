Pubs could be allowed to ban unvaccinated drinkers, reports Boris Johnson





Ads could be allowed to ban drinkers who cannot prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Boris Johnson reported. And the prime minister said he was fully responsible for nursing home operators to require their staff to have the shot as a condition of employment. The government has resisted demands for mandatory vaccine passports to allow individuals access to particular venues, such as restaurants and concert halls. And lawyers questioned whether it would be legal for employers to require proof of a blow if the requirement was not already written into workers’ contracts. Responding to questions from the House of Commons Liaison Committee today, Mr Johnson has avoided any state-mandated certification. But he suggested that once the lockdown restrictions were lifted, site operators would have the right to demand proof of vaccination from customers. Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Asked whether a vaccine certificate might be required to enter a pub, Mr Johnson said: I think this is the kind of thing that can belong to individual tax collectors, it can be up to the job. of the owner. Mr Johnson said the concept of no jab no job in particular professions shouldn’t be totally foreign to us, as doctors must already have hepatitis B shots. He said the idea didn’t strike me as irresponsible at all, far from it. It is entirely up to the nursing home companies to think about requiring vaccinations. The prime minister said many MPs wanted tighter restrictions, adding: I find myself in this long national conversation thinking about it very deeply, and the audience is thinking about it very deeply. In my opinion, the public feels great wisdom on this subject. Human beings instinctively recognize when something is dangerous and unpleasant for them and they can see that Covid collectively is a threat. They want us, their government and I, as Prime Minister, to take whatever steps I can to protect them. A nursing home provider today called for the coronavirus vaccination to be mandatory for all NHS and care staff. Talk to BBC Radio 4s Today program, Barchester Healthcare chief executive Pete Calveley said his company has had a policy since January that no new staff will be recruited and no new residents are admitted unless they have been vaccinated or be willing to get one. We wrote to each staff member on a weekly basis, we gave them up to four meetings personally with a general manager or division manager, we provided evidence of efficacy, safety and reduced transmissibility over time, he said. . Mr Calveley said staff hesitant about vaccination have also been offered a series of webinars with leading molecular biologists so they can pose their questions with experts.

