Turkey grants citizenship to hundreds of Egyptians in exile





The Turkish government decided to grant citizenship to nearly 700 Egyptians living in exile last year, after determining that the applicants were highly skilled and well-educated professionals, Middle East Eye can reveal. A group of Egyptians called “the Egyptian Committee” met with senior Turkish officials in Ankara about six months ago and submitted a list of people who fled Egypt after the 2013 military coup, said an Egyptian source at MEE. Two Turkish sources familiar with the matter told MEE that Ankara decided to approve their application on the basis of their professional qualifications. Egyptian pro-Sisi media to temper criticism of Turkey amid warming relations Read more “The government issued citizenship using its exceptional powers to do so,” one of the Turkish sources said. “They are not associated with the Muslim Brotherhood.” The second Turkish source said thousands of Egyptians have become Turkish citizens since 2013 after investing in the country or because of their merits. “It’s hardly exceptional,” said the source. Turkey and Egypt recently sought ways to mend their ties, which were severely severed after Ankara refused to recognize Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the country’s legitimate ruler because he was installed by a putsch. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also strongly criticized the human rights violations committed by Sisis against leaders and members of the Muslim Brotherhood during the post-coup repression. Earlier this month, in an apparent attempt at rapprochement, senior Turkish officials, including foreign and defense ministers, publicly called for improved relations. Turkey has also called on Egyptian opposition channels located in the country to tone down their criticism of Sisi’s government due to the delicate negotiations underway between the two countries. However, Turkey’s decision to grant citizenship to Egyptians living in exile indicates that Ankara will not discuss the presence of Egyptians in the country as part of a deal. ‘Ultimate protection’ Yasin Aktay, Erdogan’s adviser on Middle East affairs, written in a column published earlier this week that neither Egyptian exiles nor Muslim Brotherhood leaders were part of the bilateral talks, which go through the respective intelligence agencies. “People should know that Turkey will not hand over any human to a country which has capital punishment and which does not have a fair and transparent judicial system,” he wrote. “Moreover, the Egyptian authorities did not make such a request during the current negotiations, and they cannot ask for it.” All sources interviewed by MEE denied speculation that Turkey had provided citizenship to the Egyptians as part of the ongoing negotiations. However, a former Turkish official, familiar with Ankaras practices, said Turkey also granted passports to Hamas officials before trying to normalize relations with Israel last year. “The government could have done the same here, giving ultimate protection to some Egyptians,” the former official said.

