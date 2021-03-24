Former Donald Trump employees struggle to find work – opinion





Donald who? It hasn’t gone that far, but the stories emerging from many who served in the old porous administration speak of a desire to begin to distance ourselves from the old one.

Unlike when they first started their job, they find that Trump on their resume can be a handicap when applying for jobs in corporate, industry, academia, and security.

Some business leaders are said to fear a backlash from employees, customers, investors and customers if they hire people with close ties to the former president. Politico reports that the corporate labor market is between gloom and oblivion for many alumni, especially after the insurgency.

Trump’s reputation for stoking racial, ethnic and cultural animosity rubs off on his alumni and makes them less attractive to potential employers with social sensitivity.

Some left administration early to avoid taint, and the bitter ones seem to have the biggest problems, according to media reports. The closer they were to Trump and the more outspoken in defending him on divisive issues like race, immigration and the pandemic, the more stigmatized they were.

On his last day in office, Trump rescinded his own 2017 executive order “draining the swamp” prohibiting assistants from enjoying their service in his administration, with immediate effect. Even so, the lucrative lobbying jobs just weren’t there for many.

Randall Lane, editor-in-chief of Forbes, wrote an op-ed calling on companies to avoid former Trump aides in the White House, advising, “Don’t let chronic liars profit from their dishonesty.”

Some who got jobs right after the election had them removed after Jan.6, according to Politico.

Anonymous alumni tell reporters they never really liked Trump, didn’t trust him, never even met or supported him. Polls show Trump is still the most popular figure in the Republican Party, but his lead is shrinking.

Some decline is due to being out of the office, but much of it reflects the fact that Twitter and Facebook were silenced after inciting the Jan.6 insurgency.

Jason Miller, a longtime close associate, told Fox News over the weekend that Trump plans to launch his own social media platform in a few months. He’s been threatening to do so for years. It would be his attempt to remain relevant; press releases cannot be substituted. He wants to get his perpetual grievance machine back.

THE ROUTE to rehab is crowded. Some who had reached high levels find lucrative jobs, concerts and book deals did not materialize.

Jared Kushner is the one who got a book deal, though apparently not as lucrative as someone in his position might expect.

The former president’s son-in-law and advisor on everything writes a memoir on how, without training, qualifications and less experience, he saved the world, brought peace to the Middle East, dismissed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as “Nothing more than a real estate dispute”, cured the pandemic by replacing real scientists and doctors with charlatans and charlatans, became best friends with a murderous Saudi prince, obtained presidential pardons and commutations for his father and a few rich buddies and still had time, while on the White House payroll, to make over half a billion – with a B – dollars on the side.

His wife, Ivanka, the president’s favorite daughter, had expected to be the dean of Washington society, but Toiletgate is perhaps best remembered, when she refused to let their Secret Service detail use the one of the six and a half bathrooms in their Washington. home. Fortunately, some neighbors named Obama were more accommodating; Eventually, taxpayers spent $ 144,000 to rent an apartment nearby for retail protector.

As doubts grow as to whether Trump will run in 2024, vultures circle around, unsure whether the carcass is dead or might rise to kill them. A large number of Poles fervently pray that he does not run so that they can, but they cover their bets by promising eternal loyalty to Baron de Mar-a-Lago in the hope of securing his blessing. They have names like Cruz, Hawley and Haley, Cotton, Rubio, DeSantis, Pompeo, Abbott, Noem and Carlson, to name a few.

Former Vice President Mike Pence had expected to be the alleged heir. He recently wrote an op-ed attempting to rewrite the January 6 story in hopes of mending fences with Trump, whose insurgents failed to lynch him for disobeying Trump’s orders to violate the Constitution and block the election of Joe Biden. So far, he has not been invited to Mar-a-Lago.

Many Trump staff and officials wanted to move away from Washington for a new life elsewhere, preferably in Red States where Trump on their resumes might not be as much of a handicap.

Some have chosen to run for office, notably to avenge Trump’s impeachment. The 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have at least one main challenger and pledges of approval and fundraising assistance from the former president. Other loyalists are running for House and Senate seats and governors across the country “to keep the Trump movement alive,” in the words of Brian Harrison, a former senior HHS official.

Trump has actively encouraged loyalists to run for office, while former staff at all levels have complained that he is doing little or nothing to help them find jobs. This is because his real obsession is to take revenge on those who have hurt him. As for all those job seekers, they should have known that Trump’s loyalty is a one-way street in the other direction.

