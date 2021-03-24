Only bold actions can restore Indo-Pakistani relations





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. This initiative was followed by a number of other actions that indicated a move towards a thaw. In recent days, there has been a lot of buzz in the media and strategic circles that the UAE is playing an important role in negotiating peace between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan has made a strong plea for “problem solving” with India. The diplomatic rhetoric began in early March, shortly after the re-engagement of the directors general of military operations (DGsMOs) of the two countries to abide by the ceasefire agreement and the 2003 protocols.

This initiative was followed by a number of other actions that indicated a move towards a thaw. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been cleared over India for his visit to Sri Lanka; Permission was also given to a Pakistani equestrian team to participate in the “Equestrian Tent Pitching Championship World Cup Qualifying” held in India. This is the first time that a Pakistani sports team has been authorized to play in India since 2018. There is also talk of a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries within the framework of the Heart of Asia Regional Conference on Afghanistan to be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on March 30.

In recent days, there has been a lot of buzz within media and strategic circles that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is playing an important role in negotiating peace between the two Nations. At the end of December 2020, a visit by the head of the Indian army, General MM Naravane, to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates was a surprise to all. Now the chains can be linked to a larger image that emerges. In the months that followed, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed is known to have held talks with both countries’ foreign ministers and even recently visited India to discuss the issue. all regional and international issues of common interest and exchanging views on them.

Now that the ceasefire appears to be holding, it will be reasonable to assume that the two countries will attempt to reestablish diplomatic ties that failed in 2019 when India changed the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and repealed Articles 370 and 35A. Pakistan had no reason to take the extreme step of severing diplomatic relations since India’s actions were valid under the country’s Constitution and did not merit any foreign interference. If Pakistan now agrees to come out of its sulk and re-establish diplomatic relations, that would be a step in the right direction.

Positive steps, including the establishment of diplomatic relations, should pave the way for more complex negotiations. Before discussing the structure and nuances of the dialogue, it is important to understand its need.

Pakistan has very low credibility in international circles. Previously, Islamabad was isolated for being the “nursery of fundamentalism”, now the financial crisis has added to its woes. The country is aware, however, that it may continue to be tolerated by the United States because of the Afghanistan factor and by China because of the CPEC. The need is to make a good impression on the United States and the other powers. This is only possible if he can project a somewhat moderate face for which a working relationship with India becomes most important.

With regard to New Delhi, the Indian Government in place has put in place an ambitious plan for poverty eradication and development which can only be best implemented if peace in the neighborhood is ensured. It also has to deal with Chinese belligerence which is best satisfied by an undisturbed western border. India therefore has a lot to gain from normalized ties with Pakistan.

Pakistan has already made “Kashmir” the focal point of any discussion aimed at normalizing relations between the two countries. Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Qamar Bajwa have said the same thing in no uncertain terms. India is very clear on the status of Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of the country in which Pakistan has no role to play. Therefore, there is nothing to be said about Kashmir other than handing over to India the territories of the former princely state which forcibly occupy Pakistan. With such divergent perceptions, Kashmir cannot remain at the center of the resolution process.

A better idea would be to talk about reopening trade between the two countries. This would go a long way in solving Pakistan’s financial problems. India can help strengthen the country’s food security sector which is currently in tatters. A line of credit can be set up for the importation of wheat, sugar, spices, tea, pulses which Pakistan is currently obtaining at exorbitant rates, spending more than $ 8 billion a year it can not afford. Then there are items like cell phones and other electronics that India can provide. In addition, India can help overcome the problem of life threatening water scarcity in Pakistan.

One way to look at the whole game plan is that peace will ensure that Pakistan’s spending on defense procurement is reduced and the money saved will help build strong trade with India, leading to a classic win-win situation.

By insisting on the “K” question, Pakistan will only reinforce its lack of seriousness in matters of peace. It is hoped that this rigid position taken by the country’s political and military leaders is an attempt to sit down at the negotiating table on high moral ground and also to appease the opposition which feeds on anti-Indian rhetoric. . and he will find moderation over time. General Qamar Bajwa has spoken of “burying the past” and the most debilitating past is Pakistan’s obsession with Kashmir. Any leader of the country who can rise above this obsession (or bury it) will create history as a true statesman.

India would do well to approach the resolution process positively and firmly. Any sign of duplicity and double talk on Pakistan’s part would require an immediate response and pressure to correct course. In doing so, India can ensure that the process stays on track.

(The author is Brighter Kashmir Editor-in-Chief, Columnist, TV Commentator, and Political Analyst. Email: [email protected] Opinions expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.)

