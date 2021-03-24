Trump, Trump Jr. hire lawyer to defend them in Capitol riots lawsuit





Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr, have hired a lawyer to defend them in a lawsuit accusing them of inciting a riot on the U.S. Capitol.

The father and son have retained attorney Jesse Binnall, who has served Mr. Trump in several court battles, to represent them in a civil lawsuit brought against them by Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, according to The Daily Beast. .

This lawsuit accuses the Trumps, along with their allies Rudy Giuliani and Congressman Mo Brooks, of violating a local counterterrorism law and the Ku Klux Klan law of 1871. It accuses the four men, who spoke to Mr. Trump on January 6. Stealing the rally, are responsible for the violence on the Capitol that followed.

In short, the defendants convinced the crowd that something was happening which, if really true, could indeed justify the violence, and then sent that crowd to Capitol Hill with calls for immediate action related to the violence, Mr Swalwell said in the lawsuit.

A similar lawsuit filed by fellow Democratic congressman Bennie Thompson accuses many of the same things.

Mr. Binnall has experience representing Mr. Trump and his allies. Virginia’s attorney defended Michael Flynn, the president’s former national security adviser, when he was accused of lying to the FBI. He also represented the Trump campaign when it filed a lawsuit to overturn the results of the presidential election in Nevada, which President Biden won. Mr Binnall later represented Trump’s lawyer and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell when Dominion Voting Systems sued him for libel.

Mr Trumps ‘team dismissed Mr Swalwells’ lawsuit. Jason Miller, a spokesman for the former president, told Reuters the congressman was a man of life without credibility.

Five people died after the January 6 violence at the Capitol, in which rioters attacked police with masts, chemical spray and other weapons. Capitol Policeman Brian Sicknick was among the dead.

The riot followed a rally in which Mr. Trump, his sons and several of their allies voiced conspiracy theories over the 2020 presidential election. Mr. Giuliani called for a trial by fight, and Mr. Trump he himself urged the public to march to Capitol Hill, where Congress certified Mr Bidens’ electoral victory.

Were going down to Capitol Hill, the outgoing President told the crowd, and he was going to cheer on our brave Senators and Congressmen and women, and probably weren’t going to clap so much for some of them. Because you will never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and be strong.

The Trump organization has yet to respond to a request for independent comment on the hiring of Mr. Binnalls.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos