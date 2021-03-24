Chinese tech giants sink in report that China is considering setting up state-backed company to oversee tech data





Chinese President Xi Jinping salutes during an inauguration ceremony in Macau in 2019. AP China continues to crack down on tech companies, putting pressure on their US-listed stocks.

The People’s Bank of China is considering setting up a state-backed corporation to oversee the collection of technology data.

Bloomberg reports indicate that tech companies may be forced to form a joint venture with the PBOC.

Sign up here to receive our daily newsletter, 10 things before the opening bell. Chinese tech giants fell on Wednesday after a Bloomberg report said the Chinese government was considering setting up a state-backed company to oversee the tech company’s data collection. Actions of Ali Baba, JD.com, VIPShop, Tencent, Pinduoduo, and Meituan everything fell the same day. China streaming and music stocks like Tencent Music Entertainment and IQIYI were particularly affected, falling by around 18% and 20% respectively. According to anonymous sources who spoke to BloombergThe Chinese government and the People’s Bank of China have offered to form a joint venture with local tech giants to oversee the lucrative data they collect from citizens. The plan is an escalation of recent attempts by regulators to control data collection in the country’s tech sector. Details of the proposed joint venture have not yet been made public. The announcement of the Chinese regulators’ joint venture comes amid a crackdown on major tech companies in the country. In January, the Communist Party Central Committee and the State Council established a plan in 51 points to regulate the use of consumer data, enforce anti-trust policies and curb the influence of technology companies. Then, earlier this month, in a government report outlining the Communist Party’s top priorities for the next five years, tech companies were encouraged to open up their data to promote the healthy development of online economies, by Bloomberg. President Xi JinPing, at a meeting of the Communist Party’s highest advisory and financial coordination committee, followed the five-year plan by warning on March 15 that his government would attack so-called “platform” companies. JinPing said these companies have accumulated increasing power in securing the data of hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers, by A declaration relayed by a state-backed broadcaster CCTV. “Some platform companies are developing in a non-standardized way and this presents risks,” CCTV said, citing Xi JinPing at the meeting. “There is a need to accelerate the improvement of laws governing platform economies in order to address gaps and loopholes in a timely manner.” Exchange-traded funds that track Chinese stocks like iShares MSCI China ETF and SPDR S&P China ETF fell nearly 4% on Wednesday after new regulations were announced.

