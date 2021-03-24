Pak court rejects Gilani’s petition challenging election of Senate speaker





Islamabad, March 24 (PTI) A Pakistani court on Wednesday rejected a petition from former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilanis challenging the results of the Senate president election which he lost in a bitter fight.

Gilani filed the petition Monday in the High Court in Islamabad (IHC) which was accepted to be heard by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Chief Justice Minallah noted that debates in the upper house of parliament were “free from interference” by the high court.

“The language used by the drafters of the Constitution is unambiguous and effective in preventing a court from encroaching on the independence of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament),” Chief Justice Minallah wrote in his judgment.

He also said that the entire process of electing the Senate Speaker was totally outside the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He declared Gilani’s petition “untenable” and said the petitioner had the option of removing Sadiq Sanjrani from the post of Senate Speaker through a majority resolution in the upper house of parliament.

Sanjrani, 42, outgoing Senate Speaker, backed by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling alliance, defeated Gilani, 68, co-candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of all major parties in opposition.

Sanjrani polled 48 votes while Gilani got 42 in the 99-member Senate, dealing a blow to the joint opposition despite a majority in the Upper House. A total of 98 senators voted in the election.

Eight votes were rejected, seven of which were stamped on Gilani’s name. The opposition has 52 members in the upper house while the ruling coalition has 47 senators.

Gilani had urged the court to declare the results of the election for the Senate president held on March 12 as “null and void” as well as Sanjrani’s declaration of victory for the presidency.

Gilani was Prime Minister from 2008 until his disqualification and ousting by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2012. PTI SH ZH ZH

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos