What Donald Trump omits in his attack on Joe Biden on border security





Former President Donald Trump said the Biden administration created a “national catastrophe” at the border by abandoning Trump’s immigration policies.

“We proudly handed the Biden administration the safest border in history,” Trump said in a March 21 statement. “All they had to do was keep this system running smoothly on autopilot. Instead, in the span of just (a few) weeks, the Biden administration turned a national triumph into a a national disaster. “

Trump was responding to comments on Sunday’s news broadcasts by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who blamed the Trump administration for border issues.

“The whole system under US law that was in place in all administrations on both sides has been dismantled in its entirety by the Trump administration,” Mayorkas said on ABC this week.

We have found that the situation at the border is more complicated than the Trump or the Biden administration would indicate. Trump claims the border was “the safest” and “on autopilot” is a significant exaggeration.

Metrics on the border

We have found that there is no simple metric for determining whether Biden inherited the “most secure” border. Some cite kilometers of obstacles, while others use various apprehension figures.

“A secure border is really about definitions, and each party has its own definition of security,” said Laura Collins, director of the George W. Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative.

Trumps’ office did not respond to our emails asking what metric it was citing on border security. When Trump said towards the end of the campaign that “we have made the safest border in American history,” he cited the number of miles of border fences built. But most of the kilometers had to replace existing structures, including in low traffic areas.

Another metric Trump highlighted in May was the number of apprehensions on the southwest border. Immigration experts told us that a high number of apprehensions could be an indication of effective border enforcement, others say the low number of apprehensions is a sign that US policies are working to deter the illegal immigration in the first place.

Some experts point to the apprehension rate at the border, which is the proportion of attempted border crossings apprehended. The Department of Homeland Securitys’ August Border Security Report showed that the apprehension rate in last year’s Fiscal Year 2016 Obamas was the highest of any year between 2000 and 2018.

So, according to this metric, the border was the safest in 2016, said Jessica Bolter, an analyst at the Migration Policy Institute. But the federal government has yet to release more recent data, so we can’t use the apprehension rate to gauge Trump’s claim that he handed Biden the safest border.

Finally, due to barriers and other disincentives at the border, unauthorized migrants largely enter entry points and exceed the duration of their visas or surrender and seek asylum. That’s why miles from the border fence don’t tell us much about the state of border security.

The reality of the border inherited by Biden

While Trump presents the rising borders as a “disaster” under Biden, the spike in migrants, especially unaccompanied minors, began in the spring of 2020 under the Trump administration and has generally continued to climb every month. The number of migrants apprehended at the border increased between January and February, but it is still less than the outbreak of May 2019. And in February, most of the encounters recorded by customs and border protection at the border were successful. to rapid evictions under the same public. health-related authority that was invoked under the Trump administration.

In addition to US policy, factors that push migrants to leave their countries of origin include the economic devastation caused by hurricanes and the pandemic, as well as long-standing issues of violence. The number of migrants arriving at the border also tends to increase in spring and summer.

When Biden took office there was a pent-up demand to cross the border due to asylum seekers waiting in Mexican border towns due to the “Stay in Mexico” Trumps program and border closures linked to the pandemic .

The Biden administration has repeatedly said the border is closed. But he made some policy changes, such as choosing not to deport unaccompanied children who cross illegally, even though he has the legal authority to do so.

Each administration faces unique challenges at the border

Trump said Biden could have operated on autopilot, but experts said each administration needed to review current legal rulings and conditions.

“There is no ‘autopilot’ in immigration,” said Susan Martin, an immigration expert at Georgetown University. “I don’t see how Biden could have maintained Trump’s policy, given the outcome of the election and the development of the border situation.”

The Trump administration’s asylum policies at the border have also been challenged in court.

“The use of autopilot could have been a problematic policy because it involved denying people the opportunity to make a refugee claim,” said Josiah Heyman, director of the University’s Center for Inter-American and Border Studies. from Texas to El Paso.

Because Congress has failed to reach agreement on key immigration policies, this leaves it to each new presidential administration to issue orders, set priorities, and use words to convey a tone on immigration.

“Rising borders are just the latest symptom of a broken immigration system,” Collins said. “Congress must do the hard work of modernizing our immigration system and adopting a border policy that anticipates future crises and has the flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances.”

Our decision

Trump said, “We proudly handed the Biden administration the safest border in history. All they had to do was keep this system running smoothly on autopilot.”

While Trump has encouraged the construction of a wall, some measures suggest that Trump has not reached the safest border in history. And Trump is unaware that the wave started in the spring of 2020 while he was still in office.

It has also oversimplified the operation of the immigration system. It’s not as easy as keeping it on “autopilot”.

Bidens’ actions and tone on immigration play a role in migration, but so do other factors such as the economic and social devastation in Central America.

We give this statement a rather false note.

