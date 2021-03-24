Boris Johnson says the return of the performing arts will take “a tremendous amount of time, preparation and expense”





Boris Johnson answered questions about the reopening of the UK performing arts sector in a 90-minute questioning by senior MPs. Speaking to the Liaison Committee today (March 24), Tory MP and Chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee Julian Knight asked the PM if he would support sustained assurance by the government for festivals forced to cancel due to coronavirus. pandemic. Johnson did not say if he would support the idea, but said, “We have $ 1.57 billion that we have invested in the industry to support it in all kinds of ways.” He also said he hoped “for a decent return to our cultural life in the fall in a way everyone would like.” “I think one thing I don’t want to see is that people don’t want to take chances on productions or performances on events,” Johnson continued, “because you think about what’s going on. ‘happened last year when we thought we could open things up. And then, unfortunately, because of the way the pandemic unfolded, we couldn’t move forward. He added that getting the industry up and running by the fall would take “a tremendous amount of time, preparation and expense, and I fully understand that. That’s why we’re looking at what we’re doing to increase the size of some part of the 1.57 billion to see if we can help that way. “There are challenges with this whole industry-wide indemnity business, but that’s what we’re looking for.” On March 1, independent festivals across the UK warned they could be forced to cancel their 2021 events if they did not receive government-backed insurance and VAT intervention by the end of the month of March. Johnson’s comments follow those from Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage earlier today, who said the government was reluctant to put in place an insurance scheme for music festivals this summer, fearing the sector does not receive false hopes before removing the bottom mat again. Festival patrons have said in recent weeks that they are reluctant to spend huge sums of money on event planning this year as they risk financial ruin if events are canceled without insurance. Earlier this week, meanwhile,NMEspoke at a number of festivals about the impact of COVID on line-ups this summer when it comes to booking international acts. Festival organizers have been talking for several months about alternative line-ups and what they might look like for the obvious reasons of travel restrictions, said UK Independent Festival Association CEO Paul Reed. I think the general feeling is that it won’t really matter to audiences this year in terms of who’s making headlines and who’s playing.







