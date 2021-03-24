Greetings from Bangladesh on Pakistan Day, good gesture





Karachi, Pakistan

A congratulatory letter from Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Pakistan’s national day is another sign of improving relations between the two countries, local experts said.

In a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on Tuesday, Hasina said his country is committed to “peaceful and cooperative” relations with Pakistan.

“On behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh and on my behalf, I would like to extend to you, and through you, the government and people of Pakistan our warmest greetings on Pakistan Day,” it reads. in the letter.

“I believe that there are immense potentials for our existing relations to be further deepened and diversified in the years to come,” he said, adding: “Our two peoples could benefit from the common path towards development and the peace.”

“I wish you good health and happiness, and the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Pakistan,” the letter concludes.

Hailing the language of the letter, the senior Pakistani diplomat Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui called the decision a “good gesture”.

“Although it is an established diplomatic standard to greet neighboring or friendly countries on their national holidays, it still seems like a good gesture to me,” said Siddiqui, who served as Pakistan’s high commissioner in Dhaka from September 2016 to February 2018, at the Anadolu agency. , referring to years of strained relations between the two countries.

Sign of improved links

Abdul Khalique Ali, a political analyst based in Karachi, sees the development as another sign of improving ties between the two countries.

“Without a doubt, this is a traditional message but [its] language is the real thing. The congratulatory message was also sent by the Indian Prime Minister, but the language of the two messages is completely different, ”Ali told Anadolu news agency.

He was referring to the letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Khan on the occasion of the national holiday, in which he called for the creation of a “climate of trust, devoid of terror and hostility” for the nation. improvement of relations between the two nuclear neighbors. .

Since the independence of Bangladesh [then East Pakistan] Pakistan in December 1971 after a bloody nine-month war, relations between the two Muslim states in South Asia reached critical stages with ups and downs.

In recent years, the already icy relationship between the two has been fueled by the sentencing of several Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and top leaders of the opposition Bangladeshi Nationalist Party by a controversial local court and subsequent executions on charges. for committing atrocities during the 1971 War of Independence.

Bilateral ties, however, have apparently improved as Dhaka follows its constitutional “friendship for all and nastiness to no one” diplomacy with Islamabad in recent months.

India militarily aided the Bangladeshis in the 1971 war, which resulted in a strong link between Dhaka and New Delhi.

But relations between the two neighbors are said to have gone through a rough patch due to the frequent killings of Bangladeshi nationals at the hands of Indian border forces, the diversion of water upstream of shared rivers and the recent enactment of a controversial law amending the law. citizenship, which grants citizenship. to the “persecuted minorities” of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

