Indef explains the debt difference in the SBY and Jokowi era

Merdeka.com – Dzulfian Syafrian, researcher at the Institute for the Development of Economy and Finance (Indef), revealed the difference in public debt during the time of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and President Joko Widodo Jokowi. The significant difference lies in the origin of the debt withdrawal.

“Based on CEIC data, Pak SBY tends to be balanced between external debt and domestic debt. Meanwhile, Pak Jokowi tends to rely on domestic debt,” he said. during an online discussion. Jakarta, Wednesday (24/3).

Dzulfian continued, Jokowi’s policy is to rely on domestic debt because it is more accepted by the public than foreign debt. Indeed, the feeling of attracting debt from abroad will create a real turmoil.

“Because he takes advantage of the nationalism of the Indonesian people. If he feels foreign, he is rather reluctant. The internal problems are heroic,” he explained.

In fact, generally in the context of debt, domestic debt has a relatively higher interest rate than external debt. This is also seen as damaging the finances of the state and society. The accumulated debt will lead to tax increases in the future. Where, the younger generation or millennials will fall victim to today’s debt repayments.

“It is a matter of time. The tax increase means that the money in our wallets is running out and goes into the wallet of the Ministry of Finance. It means that our consumption and our savings are reduced. in remembrance, ”Dzulfian said. [azz]