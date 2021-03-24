Georgian David Shafer gets his third endorsement after the presidency





Former President Donald Trump made his third endorsement after the presidency. This time, he is in favor of the re-election of David Shafer as President of the Republican Party of Georgia.

“David Shafer has done a phenomenal job as chairman of the Republican Party of Georgia, recruiting and training a record number of volunteers,” Trump wrote in a statement Wednesday. “No one in Georgia has fought harder for me than David! He has NEVER given up! He has my full and complete approval for his re-election.”

In December 2020, Shafer joined with Trump in filing a lawsuit to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results in favor of Trump. The lawsuit claimed tens of thousands of illegal voters voted.

Georgian officials and election experts involved in the trial said Trump’s list of voters who allegedly voted fraudulently was “highly inaccurate,” “extremely unreliable” and “worthless,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed David Shafer’s campaign for re-election as President of the Republican Party of Georgia. Shafer is the third person Trump has endorsed since his presidency ended. In this image, Trump leaves the Trump Tower in Manhattan on March 9, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney / GC Images / Getty

Trump withdrew the complaint before a court hearing. The lawsuits have cost taxpayers in Cobb and DeKalb counties nearly $ 17,000 in legal bills, fees that county officials have asked Trump and Shafer to reimburse.

Shafer has been chairman of the state Republican Party since May 2019. Previously, he served as state senator from February 2002 to January 2019. He served as interim president of the state senate from January 2013 to January 2018.

Trump’s first endorsement after the presidency came on January 26, when he endorsed former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in her bid to become governor of Arkansas. His second came on March 22, when he endorsed Georgia Republican Representative Jody Hice as the main challenger to Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Sanders remained a staunch supporter of Trump after leaving the White House. Current Arkansas governor Republican Asa Hutchinson cannot run again due to term limits. The year 2022 will be his last full year in office.

Sanders never had an elected office. She has served as an advisor, field coordinator and national political director for numerous Republican political campaigns. She worked on at least three of her father’s political campaigns. Her father is former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

