Big names involved in the Broadsheet scandal: Fawad Ch – Pakistan





Posted Mar 24, 2021 5:22 p.m.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy was to make all investigative reports public.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday, hoping the Broadsheet investigation report would be made public, said there were big names in the Broadsheet and the media in would receive a lot.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a policy of making all investigative reports public and hoped the Broadsheet investigative report would also be made public.

He said he had predicted in the past that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of 11 opposition parties – would not work for long and would eventually come to an end.

He said it was a good sign that Maryam Nawaz had chosen the legal route and asked for the bond, when his party had other things. The minister recalled that the PML-N leadership had attacked Supreme Court justices in the past.

“Until yesterday, the PML-N said that Maryam Nawaz would not move the court for her provisional bail and would only throw stones at the NAB, however, happy to have taken the legal route. The PML-N is slowly coming under the law, ”he said.

He called PML-N’s policy “ immature ” to derail parliament. “If parliament and democracy derail, it will be a failure for the people of the country,” he added. The minister said how these parties would do politics when parliament was undermined in the country.

He said two national parties had become entities at the provincial level because the PML-N was limited to the Punjab while the PPP in Sindh was solely due to their poor political practices.

Fawad Ch once again called on the opposition parties to hold a constructive dialogue on the necessary electoral reforms. “I again call on both parties, the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz, to sit with the government on electoral reforms, so that no one can question the fairness of the elections in the future. .

The minister said the government was taking serious steps for electoral reforms in the best interest of the county, adding that the opposition should avoid undermining parliament.

He said that attention is being paid to the promotion of the electric vehicle because the future is linked to it.

Fawad Ch said the government will gain an edge in technology from China’s experience.

On COVID-19, Fawad Chaudhry said the government has already announced free vaccinations for all citizens of the country.

He said millions of people could be vaccinated systematically, adding that private imports were allowed so those who don’t want to be lined up pay and get vaccinated.

On the MoU signed between Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Shenzhen University of China, he said, the government would gain an edge in technology from China’s experience. .

As part of the MoU, he said, the Chinese would establish laboratories in Pakistan and the PEC would coordinate closely for the transformation of the technology.

He expressed hope that the ministry’s recommendations would be incorporated into the next budget for the promotion of electronic vehicles in the country.

According to the minister, 2.2 million electronic vehicles were operating in Pakistan in 2020, now that number has reached 40 million. He believed that electronic vehicles were the future of the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos