No foreigner in Tagores, Bengal, says Prime Minister Modi; invokes the national anthem





Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered one of his strongest speeches on Wednesday against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees’ outward speech against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal linked to polls, saying no one can be described as a foreigner in a country where icons such as Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Subhas Chandra Bose spoke of unity and a nation. PM Modi made the statement during his rally in the districts of East Midnapore in Contai. Do you call me a stranger? This is the country where Gurudev wrote Punjab Sindhu Gujarat Maratha Dravida Utkal Banga .. No Indian is a foreigner here. We are all Indians, said Modi in Bengali while paying a rich tribute to Tagore and the national anthem. Bengal united the nation with Vande Mataram. We are all children of Bharat Mata, said Modi, referring to the composition of novelist Chattopadhyays which became the official national song after independence. In a vitriolic speech, the prime minister accused the ruling party of insulting and making fun of the BJP leaders. When the BJP forms the government of Bengal, a son of the soil will become the chief minister, he said. Banerjee, on the other hand, accused the BJP of circulating money among people to get votes. Addressing a rally in the districts of Bankura Onda, one of three places she visited during the day, Banerjee said: They bring in a lot of money. Keep your eyes open. If you can catch someone in the act, you will be rewarded with a job. The TMC also complained to the Election Commission of India during the day against Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central ministers. The party said it was abusing government infrastructure and facilities to conduct a political campaign in Bengal. Modi, while addressing the people of Kanthi, targeted Banerjee for his remarks to Nandigram. Indirectly referring to Banerjees’ claim that some people in Nandigram intentionally assaulted her on March 10, resulting in her ankle injury, the prime minister alleged that Banerjee had insulted the local population. Banerjee is competing against his protege turned opponent Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. The BJP candidate and his father Sisir Adhikari, member of TMC Lok Sabha de Contai, were present at the Modis rally. The latter recently joined the BJP. A long, violent earthly unrest in the last years of the Left Front government has helped Banerjee topple the Marxists. You slander the inhabitants of Nandigram in front of the country. The people of Nandigram will not forgive you. They will give you an appropriate response, Modi said. Reiterating his allegations of extortion, corruption and violence, Modi said Bengal wakes up every day to the sound of bombs and guns. The buildings are destroyed. Only the BJP can put a stop to this. He also indirectly referred to Banerjees nephew Abhishek Banerjee, calling him bhaipo (nephew). Relief supplies sent for Cyclone Amphan victims were looted through bhaipo’s window, Modi said.

