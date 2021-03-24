No lie for Boris Johnson | Politics

HHow long can this last? Previous prime ministers have at least agreed with the truth, but Boris Johnson is completely unashamed. Without conscience. A sociopath for whom no lie is forbidden, whether in his public or private life. What matters is reality as he would like it to be.

All of this makes prime ministers’ questions more and more useless other than as an exercise at Oxford Union am-dram because there is no way Johnson will ever admit he made a mistake or changed his mind. . Today was a good example. Keir Starmer thought Boris was right. After all, even the Defense Secretary had said the government was planning to break the Conservative manifesto promise not to reduce the number of troops in its joint statement earlier in the week.

But for Johnson such an admission was an impossibility, even after Starmer directly quoted from a newspaper article published during the last election campaign. What was going to happen was not what was going to happen. Reducing the number of soldiers did not actually reduce the number of soldiers, as fewer soldiers would actually be more effective than having more. No wonder the Labor leader looked completely confused by the time he finished his six questions. Everyone was.

In theory, a two-hour session before the liaison committee, the super-group of select committee chairs should have been a little more demanding. In his first two outings as liaison chairman, Bernard Jenkin had baffled critics who thought he had only been chosen because he could be assured of giving the prime minister easy conduct, and Johnson had often had to deal with it. difficult to give adequate answers to sensitive questions. It was only now that Bernie seemed to have relaxed into his intended role and, under his sleepy eyes, Johnson had free rein to waffle and talk to his interrogators whenever something or someone threatened to get difficult. for him.

Works Darren Jones was the first to abandon the unequal struggle of trying to get clear answers. Could Johnson say if he and the Chancellor had authorized the $ 400 million bailout from OneWeb? Er pifflepafflewifflewaffle, says Boris. He couldn’t really comment on who did what and when because he didn’t feel like it. Jones tried another tactic and inquired about any involvement No 10 might have had with David Cameron and Greensill. That’s news to me, Johnson replied.

You haven’t answered any of my questions, Jones complained, his 10 minutes of questions being over. Johnson looked delighted. This session was going to be much less painful than he had feared. All he had to do was treat the session like a series of PMQs and he could get away with saying a lot about nothing. Like Jones, Tobias Ellwood also came off when he tried to question Boris about his cuts to the defense numbers. The Prime Minister just mumbled for several minutes that he took the defense very seriously and in the end Ellwood disappeared.

Things got a little trickier when the issues got related to Covid, but not by much. After briefly touching on the vaccine dispute with the EU, Jeremy Hunt switched to social care. Johnson had said he intended to take it as seriously as the NHS, but 18 months later there was still no sign of it, Hunt said. Although rather than suggest that there may never have been a plan and that he had duped the country, Hunt, under Jenkin’s watchful eye, simply wanted reassurance that it would be sorted out soon. Preferably in the Queen’s next speech. Boris nodded. Of course. This year, next year, sometimes, never.

Meg Hillier tried to tempt Johnson on the mistakes he regretted the most, but Boris was too savvy to be drawn. There were a lot of things he could have done differently, but it was an unprecedented situation. Although one in which, vaccines aside, the government had performed significantly worse than almost any other country. He even managed to deliberately confuse Hilliers’ question about Christmas regulations to give the impression that he had been proactively draconian rather than being forced to turn around.

As might be expected, the thorniest exchanges took place between Johnson and Yvette Cooper. The president of the home affairs committee cannot stand Boris and does not try to hide his disdain. She wanted to know why the government was dragging its feet to put France on the red list and the two chatted for the better part of a minute before Jenkin intervened. Eventually, Boris reluctantly hinted that regulations may be tightened soon, but that’s the closest thing to offering a news line throughout the session. He also didn’t seem to know that French truck drivers could unhitch their containers at Dover and return home on the next ferry.

After that, everything was gone for Boris. Mel Stride, the chairman of the Treasury selection committee, seemed more embarrassed that Johnson was unaware of what the OBR forecast was or that they had been dismissed as desperate understatements by most independent economists. William Wragg, Huw Merriman and Karen Bradley were nothing but embarrassments, seemingly intimidated at being allowed to question their party leader.

Even though he had feared the worst, it had all turned out super-dory. Johnson had been so relaxed, he had even found time to speak a little Latin and regurgitate some of the research for Shakespeare’s book he still hadn’t managed to write. So much so that he almost looked disappointed when Jenkin ended the session. If this was the worst the Liaison Committee could throw at him, then he could handle almost anything.

How long can this go on? Just keep delaying the public inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic indefinitely and he could remain the king of the world for many years to come.