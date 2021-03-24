Tariffs: why Biden left Trump’s Chinese taxes in place





“China is at the same time a rival, a trading partner and a disproportionate player whose cooperation we will also need to meet some global challenges,” said Katherine Tai, now Biden’s US trade representative, during her hearing of confirmation to the Senate.

The United States still has tariffs on 66% of Chinese exports

There is currently a tariff on the majority of goods shipped from China to the United States. The average rate is 19% – more than six times more than before the start of the trade war in 2018, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics. US importers pay these duties. Taxes increased the price of items such as baseball hats, luggage, bicycles, televisions, sneakers, and a variety of materials used by American manufacturers.

China has also imposed tariffs on products made in the United States. About 58% of US exports to China are affected, with an average rate of 21%. This means that Chinese buyers have an incentive to purchase certain items from other countries where they could be cheaper without the cost of the tariff.

Tariffs cost Americans billions

Tariffs on products made in China have cost U.S. importers more than $ 82 billion so far, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A Moody’s Analytics report found that tariffs cost 300,000 jobs and 0.3 percentage point of US GDP in the first year they were in effect. Trump’s constant threats to impose more tariffs or raise the existing tariff rate have created an extremely uncertain environment for imports, discouraging business investment.

Economists also assume that part of this cost is passed on to the consumer. An estimate from JPMorgan Chase found that tariffs cost the average household around $ 600 per year, and a separate study by researchers at the New York Fed, Princeton, and Columbia University estimated the cost at $ 800. per household each year.

Farmers were injured, but Trump’s aid package helped

China has targeted American farmers by hitting agricultural products, like soybeans, wheat and corn, with retaliatory tariffs.

Soybean producers have been particularly affected. Exports to China, their biggest market, have slowed for years. The price of soybeans has fallen and the quantity stored has reached record levels.

But the Trump administration sent about $ 28 billion – roughly double the cost of the 2009 auto rescue – to help keep farmers afloat.

2020 deal did not lift tariffs

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping came to what they called a Phase 1 deal in early 2020. This lowered the rate of some tariffs, but left them in place. As part of the deal, China pledged to step up its purchases of US-made and agricultural products. But China has fallen more than 40% below what it pledged to in 2020, according to the Peterson Institute of International Economics. Even then, experts were skeptical that China would be able to meet its pledge to double the amount it bought from American farmers before the start of the trade war. The pandemic has also played a role, slowing trade around the world. Still, farmers were happy to see China buy more in 2020 than the year before – even if the ambitious target was missed. The deal also includes a 2021 procurement target. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is optimistic about China’s progress, recently telling CNBC that “China appears to be living up to its responsibilities.”

“The bad news is this: At any time, due to the complex nature of Sino-US relations, things can happen that could affect these purchases,” he added.

Fight against intellectual property theft

Trump used tariffs as a negotiating tactic, meant to hurt China’s economy and pressure Beijing to agree to a new trade deal that tackles unfair trade practices, such as property theft intellectual and forced technology transfers. It’s a goal that business leaders across the country and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are agreeing on.

Some of these issues were addressed in the Phase 1 agreement, but things like grants and state-owned enterprises were left untouched.

“China has agreed to make improvements at the national level. But to what extent this will be implemented remains to be determined,” said Chad Brown, senior researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

The trade deficit is growing

The trade deficit was one of Trump’s favorite measures he used to claim that China was undercutting American companies. He pledged to close the gap between exports and imports, but the trade deficit between the United States and all other countries fell from $ 481 billion to nearly $ 682 billion during his tenure. . Yet the goods deficit with China alone narrowed after Trump implemented the tariffs. The trade gap totaled $ 311 billion in 2020, up from a record high of $ 419 billion in 2018.





