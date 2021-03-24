FIA catches gang involved in sugar hoarding





LAHORE / ISLAMABAD:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday raided the homes of a number of sugar traders in many towns in the Punjab as part of its investigation into a sharp rise in the price of the commodity’s last year and caught a gang that was believed to be part of a powerful sugar mafia.

According to FIA sources, the gang helped create a shortage of the commodity through hoarding – a false shortage that resulted in the factory price of sugar rising from Rs70 to Rs90 in just one year.

The Mafia also allegedly hit Rs110billion through illegal speculation and used hundreds of fake bank accounts to transfer ill-gotten money. The sources claimed that the gang was apparently backed by large sweets owned by political figures.

The FIA ​​carried out these raids in Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Chishtian, Hasilpur, Mailsi and Faisalabad. During these raids, FIA officials questioned the sugar vendors for three to four hours.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran orders indiscriminate action against sugar accumulators

They also took their cell phones and those of their family members into custody. Officials also pulled data from laptops, closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and digital video recorder (DVR) recordings from these dealerships.

The sources said the FIA ​​gathered strong evidence from 32 cellphones and laptops. The agency has now decided to probe the bank accounts of these dealers, register FIRs and make arrests.

They said that FIA Lahore has formed 20 teams to uproot the mafia by taking action under the anti-money laundering law. The crackdown will be overseen by the director of FIA Lahore.

On March 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed extreme displeasure at the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) inability to take action against politically-owned candies and ordered the tax authorities to launch a blind crackdown on in the light of a report of a commission of inquiry.

The FBR had presented the Prime Minister with a report on the collection of taxes on sugar factories which, according to a sugar commission of inquiry, had hit billions of rupees through illegal means.

The Sugar Board of Inquiry – headed by the FIA ​​chief – was formed to investigate a sudden shortage of sugar that led to a sharp rise in its prices in January 2020.

In its preliminary report – unveiled on April 5 – the commission claimed that sweets owned by the families of the country’s top politicians, including Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N, Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar of PTI, Moonis Elahi of PML-Q and Asif Ali Zardari from PPP. were among the beneficiaries of the crisis.

In its forensic report – released on May 21 – the commission accused the sugar factory owners of making illegal profits to the tune of billions of rupees through unwarranted price hikes, benami transactions, tax evasion, embezzlement of subsidies and purchase of sugar cane off the books.

The FBR report indicated that the tax administration had recovered 404 billion rupees from the sugar factories for taxes. These taxes were evaded from 2015 to 2019. However, the report does not contain any details of the measures taken by the RBF against sweets owned by politicians.

According to the report, the FBR had not yet completed its investigation into the sweets of Jahangir Tahreen, Khusro Bakhtiar, Humayun Akhtar and PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif and their families.

These factories include Al-Arabia, Alliance, Chanar, Etihad, Gulf, Hunza, Jauharabad, JDW, JK, Macca, Ramzan, RYK, Shahtaj, Shakarganj, Sheikhoo, Tandlianwala, Two Stars Limited, Chasma, Khazana and the Premier sugar factories. .

Sources in the prime minister’s office said Imran Khan expressed his displeasure with the report and asked the RBF why he had not taken indiscriminate action against all culprits.

The prime minister subsequently ordered the tax administration to submit a report after taking indiscriminate action based on the findings of the commission of inquiry.

WITH ADDITIONAL ENTRY FROM THE OFFICE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos