Find out how the government of Gujarat turned a struggling energy sector into a success

By early 2000, Gujarat’s electricity sector was in shambles like any other state in the country. Villages and towns barely had access to a continuous supply of electricity. A decade later, Gujarat ensured that its 18,000 villages and 9,700 hamlets had access to three-phase power 24 hours a day.

The fascinating story of the recovery of Gujarat’s power sector over the past two decades, first under Narendra Modi and then under various other chief ministers, is often cited as a model for power sector reforms in the country. Today, Gujarat has more electricity than it needs, with low tariffs and uninterrupted power supply.

So how did the turnaround actually happen? Here is the story:

Before 2001, electricity in a rural village was a scarce commodity. The state power sector was deficit for it was riddled with extreme inefficiencies and corruption. When Narendra Damodardas Modi took over as Chief Minister of Gujarat in October 2001, he found the state’s power situation bleak. The Gujarat State Electricity Board, or GSEB, was in great distress with an increasing loss of over Rs.2,200 crore in 2001. The GSEB paid interest of around Rs 1,227 crore during the year.

In addition, transmission and distribution losses reached 35.27% and load shedding was a frequent phenomenon. The GSEB was also suffering from a funding crunch to generate its own power, and it could not persuade the private sector to invest in the state.

Several issues, such as power generation problems, higher fuel costs, increasing losses and loss of unmetered power supply, had plagued Gujarat’s power sector. However, during his first term as chief minister, Modi rose to the challenges and launched a series of reforms to revive the state’s power sector.

Holistic reforms in the electricity sector of Gujarat

The first major decision of the then Chief Minister, Modi, was to appoint Manjula Subramaniam, Co-Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, as President of GSEB and Principal Secretary, Energy and Electricity. Soon the officer was empowered with the full powers necessary to deal with the crisis that had plagued the state. Manjula Subramaniam initially focused on two areas: strengthening the finances of the power company and raising employee morale.

As a first step, a debt restructuring initiative was launched, whereby banks and financial institutions were persuaded to lower their interest rates. Then the GSEB renegotiated the power purchase agreements or PPAs signed with private actors and lowered the power purchase tariffs, resulting in savings of Rs. 500 crore next year and another Rs. 1000 crore the following year.

The following year, the Modi government began to plug leaks in the distribution sector by acting on electricity thefts in Gujarat which ranged from 20% in urban areas to 70% in rural areas. The government passed an electricity theft law and set up five police stations across the state to tackle electricity thieves. The government acted strictly on businesses with large pending invoices, including disconnecting their supply if they failed to clear the arrears.

In rural areas, unlimited electricity supply has been completely cut off. As the tariff for electricity used for agricultural purposes was much lower, many also stole this subsidized supply for their domestic needs, resulting in huge losses for GSEB. To remedy this, the GSEB has partnered with the Asian Development Bank to finance the installation of meters.

Jyoti Gram Yojna – the flagship program of the Government of Gujarat

One of the most important reforms introduced was to split in two the power line that supplied the rural areas. Electric power for agricultural needs and non-agricultural use for the household has been differentiated. This was part of the Jyoti Gram Yojna, a program announced by Modi in 2003 to provide 24-hour electricity to villages. The success of the program was such that after Narendra Modi was elected Prime Minister, the program was climbing at the national level under the name of “Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana”.

The Jyoti Gram Yojana (JGY) was launched in September 2003 to provide quality three-phase power 24 hours a day to domestic and commercial users in villages and their hamlets.

As part of this program, a parallel rural distribution network of 78,454 km of new lines, 2,257 JGY departures, 18,724 new transformation centers and 4,530 specially designed transformers have been installed. The JGY controlled the theft and loss of electricity, freeing distribution companies from heavy financial losses. The financial health of these Discoms has improved year after year.

Continuing, in May 2003, the government of Gujarat also passed the Gujarat Electricity Industry (Reform and Reorganization) Law, which divided the GSEB into a holding company, a power generation company, a company transmission company and four distribution companies to improve management and efficiency. operations.

Thinking ahead of its time, the Modi government had also set up a national electricity regulator – a first in the country. The regulator has been made truly independent from political pressure, giving it the freedom to revise electricity tariffs each year to avoid any loss to the treasury.

Another quiet reform, but one which had a tangible result in restructuring the state’s electricity sector, was to restore employee confidence. Manjula Subramaniam was tasked with understanding the concerns of many employees, who feared losing their jobs due to the widespread reforms. The GSEB contacted employees and launched training programs at all levels to train them for redeployment. The state government ensured that no one was made redundant. The success was evident in a matter of weeks, as the employees were now more interested in the reforms and began to implement the necessary reforms themselves.

The many reforms initiated by the Modi government to reconfigure the state of power within the state have created wonders. The losses were stopped and the efficient use of electricity without any leakage became the norm. Major upgrades and clear policies regarding the power sector also boosted the confidence of investors, who were ready to attract private capital for power generation.

In the space of three years, the massive electricity sector reforms undertaken by the state government paid off, making Gujarat a surplus state in 2003. The former GSEB, now renamed Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), had recorded a loss. of Rs. 2,246 crore in 2000-01, on income of Rs. 6,280 crore. In 2019, GUVNL posted profit of Rs. 928 crore on total income of Rs 50,959 crore.

Taking a closer look at the necessary reforms initiated by Gujarat, particularly in the areas of adding capacity, the restructuring of power distribution companies – reveals how leaders took breathtaking reforms to make a power deficit to a surplus state in a decade.

Several states have launched such reforms in recent years to improve their power generation capacities and their Discoms by replicating the history of Gujarat. However, not all states have had major successes. As Prime Minister Modi took over Delhi in 2014, he introduced comprehensive reforms to restructure the electricity sector across the country. Electricity being a concomitant subject, states also have an equal responsibility to carry out the reforms that the center has encouraged. There has been a slight improvement in the electricity sector in the country, but there is still a long way to go.