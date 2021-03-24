Scoop: Trump in talks with apps arrived over new social network





Donald Trump has been in talks with unnamed app providers as he plans to partner with an existing platform to build his own social media network, according to sources familiar with the private discussions.

In the news: Among the social networking apps that the former president and his digital adviser Dan Scavino have focused on is a relatively unknown platform called FreeSpace, these sources told Axios.

FreeSpace Social App Tutorial Screenshots AppTopia’s FreeSpace App Screenshot It’s not clear how this business relationship would work. Trump is notoriously reluctant to invest his own money in businesses, preferring to license his name and use other people’s money to fund his businesses. A source with knowledge of the situation said Trump had not made a final decision on the social network. “This could be one of many companies, with more meetings this week,” the source said. Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News “#MediaBuzz” on Sunday: “I think we’re going to see President Trump return to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform. “

Between the lines: It seems surprising that “FreeSpace” caught Trump’s attention. He uses delicate positivity language that is the opposite of the inflammatory and social media divisor character he cultivated before being banned from Twitter and Facebook in the wake of the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

“FreeSpace” promotes itself as “backed by science to positively reinforce good habits and make the world a better place.” He talks about “FINDING COMMON VALUES and showcasing them, so that people become ‘addicted’ to the good. FreeSpace encourages the public to share the daily actions and content that they believe will add value to their lives. and develop healthy habits that others can emulate. ”The app includes features typical of any modern social network, including an“ Activity Wall, ”which resembles a news feed, a customizable profile, and “rooms” which are similar to group messaging,

FreeSpace is affiliated with Skylab Apps, a community building platform for coaches, trainers, and more, to help connect directly with people. The FreeSpace app promotes itself as a “social fusion for free thinkers, athletes and entrepreneurs”.

The FreeSpace and Skylab applications are managed by Jon Willis. Willis is also CEO of Matchstick Media, an Arizona-based marketing agency, as well as executive vice president of Legacy Sports USA, a sports facility in Arizona. The United States appears on the site alongside other programmatic ads for things like frozen yogurt, intravenous therapy, and diesel exhaust fluid.

By the Numbers: FreeSpace is relatively new and doesn’t seem to have many users so far. The app launched on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store on February 1.

So far, it has only registered around 20,000 downloads at both stores since its launch, according to AppTopia. The top person in the app’s Leaderboard is Mike Magolnick, a digital entrepreneur who claims to work in strategy for FreeSpace and SkyLab.

What They Say: When asked to comment, Magolnick said, “At the moment, I have no information to share.”

FreeSpace did not return a request for comment.





