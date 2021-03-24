India-Pakistan peace initiatives met with skepticism





Several recent peace overtures between India and Pakistan have been widely greeted by pro-Indian and pro-freedom groups as well as experts in Indian-administered Kashmir, but with a dose of skepticism.

On February 25 this year, India and Pakistan agreed to honor a border ceasefire that the two countries signed in 2003, but which have both accused each other of violating countless times since. then.

Dozens of people have been killed and dozens injured in cross-border shootings which have been the most intense in 17 years since August 5, 2019, when India abandoned the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Along with the ceasefire agreement, the media suggests that the two nuclear powers are working on a roadmap for long-term peace and a possible solution to the 73-year-old Kashmir conflict. Officially, the two countries have not yet issued a statement on such a dialogue.

In Kashmir, where an anti-Indian insurgency has raged for 30 years, the Hurriyat Conference, a pro-freedom grouping of several political parties, on Tuesday hailed “the transition to good neighborly relations between the two countries and said that” he was ready to support such initiatives.

However, the Hurriyat said in a statement that such efforts “will only bear fruit if an atmosphere free from fear, repression and respect for human rights is allowed to flourish.” The release of political prisoners, the end of arrests and killings during counterinsurgency operations could be facilitating measures. mentionned.

The National Conference, the oldest pro-India political party to come under fire for endorsing the controversial membership between the pre-1947 state of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union of India, said any political initiative that would end conflicts in the region was welcome.

“At this stage, it is too early to say anything definitively. As long as some concrete changes on the ground do not materialize, one can only hope for a better result, said Imran Nabi, the spokesperson. word of the party, to the Anadolu agency (AA).

According to Sheikh Showkat, political commentator, author and former law professor at the Central University of Kashmir, “The Indian government tends to buy time on Kashmir by giving the impression that it is engaged in a dialogue and then by making a U-turn.

“The Kashmiris are generally skeptical of such developments because they have watched India consolidate its hold over Kashmir all these years,” he told AA.

India and Pakistan have signed several bilateral agreements in the past and held a number of open and background dialogues on Kashmir to break the deadlock. None have fruited so far.

According to media reports, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he said he hoped to have cordial relations with Pakistan, officials said.

Several media outlets said on Wednesday that Modi wrote to Khan on Tuesday to congratulate him on Pakistan’s annual day. The date marks the resolution passed on March 23, 1940, when the subcontinent’s Muslim political leaders in the eastern city of Lahore demanded that Muslim-majority states be given independent state status because the country was at the time under British colonial rule. Two senior officials from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry confirmed the contents of the letter to the Associated Press (AP).

“As a neighboring country, India desires cordial relations with the Pakistani people,” Modi wrote in the letter, but added: “For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative.

A senior Pakistani minister, Asad Umar, welcomed Modis’ letter. He called it on Twitter a message of goodwill.

Modi’s letter follows a series of steps and statements signaling a reconciliation. The parties are currently negotiating a joint use of the Indus River in New Delhi.

The development comes days after Khan expressed his desire for good relations with India, but said the first step should be taken by India as its past peace overtures have not been positively received. The letter also comes days after the powerful chief of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at a seminar on security issues in Islamabad, called for a peaceful resolution in the disputed region of Kashmir and peace talks with its rival, India.

Abdul Samad Sheikh, a 72-year-old businessman from Srinagar, told AA that India’s August 5 decision had “almost buried the chances of reconciliation between the two countries.

“We Kashmiris have lost everything and we would be happiest if this issue is resolved. But there can be no resolution if our political aspirations are not met,” Sheikh said.

Kashmir is owned in part by India and Pakistan and claimed in full by both. A small part of Kashmir is also owned by China. Since their partition in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars in 1948, 1965 and 1971 including two in Kashmir. Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have fought against Indian rule for independence or unification with neighboring Pakistan. According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.

