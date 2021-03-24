Opinion | The long duel between the United States and China intensifies





As described in columnist Josh Rogins’ brilliant new book Chaos Under Heaven: Trump, Xi and the battle for the 21st century, the CCP let the mask slip off (or be ripped off) during the Trump years. It is now undeniable that the genocide of the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, the brutal repression of freedom in Hong Kong, the government’s massive and sinister influence operations targeting American institutions and international organizations, its technological warfare led by stealth and theft, and its vast military reinforcement. The confrontation in Alaska is part of this intimidation which is accelerating rapidly across the world. Anyone reading Rogins’ book will experience what he calls a wake-up call to the reality of a marxist-Leninist superpower on the march. As a result, President Biden will have little choice but to continue the policy Rogin attributes to the extremists of the Trump years. Rogin separates these serious national security specialists from two other factions: the bizarre collection of wacky super hawks and the eager Wall Street gang to please the CCP inside and outside the Trump White House. The whole-of-society approach uniting all levels of government with allies, the private sector and the public against the Chinese predations that the extremists of the Trump era advocated would not have been a natural fit for the former. Secretary of State John F. Kerry or former National Security Advisor. Susan Rice, whose ill-fated diplomacy at the end of the Obama years is shattered by Rogin. But Biden simply cannot retreat in the face of Chinese aggression. He will have to defend not only Japan, Australia and India, our Quad allies, but also Taiwan and an enlarged US Navy. Anchorage should set the stage for everything to come. The rise of the conflict is also affecting the GOP. Presidential candidates who bring legitimate national security titles to the table will find themselves at a significant advantage in a campaign that has already begun. It’s a small group including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and members of the Senate Intelligence Committee Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) And Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). (Three former ambassadors, Richard Grenell, Nikki haley and Robert C. OBrien, are also on the hard-line camp and would have been thinking in the White House.) If China’s aggression becomes the issue of primary importance, however, Republican governors hoping to run in 2024 have a card to play: Congress has just offered them billions of dollars unconditionally in the sweeping bill. relaunch. As Rogin details, the conflict with China requires massive US investments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing, as well as the strengthening of cyber and electrical networks in all regions of the country. Returning supply chains to the United States, increasing industrial capacity, and investing in shipyards that need to be rebuilt (and the manufacturing that supports them) are all projects that wise governors can adopt. Red State governors who direct their clawback dollars to dual purpose investments that serve their states and the nation-wide society’s approach to the CCP will narrow the gap between them and their families. accredited rivals. The long duel with the CCP has been on since a series of speeches in the second half of the Trump era, beginning with a speech by Pence in October 2019 and ending with one from Pompeo last July with Richard Nixon’s birthplace and grave as a symbolic backdrop. (Disclosure: Pompeo delivered his speech at the invitation of the Richard Nixon Foundation, of which I am President and CEO.) Pompeo completed a multi-month flashback 30 years of illusory win-win approaches from China with the laconic warning to the Communists in Beijing who surpassed even the strong Cold War diplomacy of Ronald Reagans by changing Reagans confidence but verifying the warning on the Soviets in Pompeos formulation for the CCP: mistrust and verification. Anyone reading Rogins’ book will need little proof of the wisdom of the adage, given the genocide in Xinjiang, the crackdown on Hong Kong, and the cover-up in Wuhan. It’s later than you might think, and the Americas advantage is narrower than it’s ever been.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos