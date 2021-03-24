Politics
Has Boris Johnson ever equated gun control measures with compulsory vasectomies?
In March 2021, as the UK marked the 25th anniversary of the Dunblane massacre, the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history, an old quote resurfaced on social media in which the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, then a newspaper columnist, appeared to criticize the gun control measures that followed the 1996 school shooting.
In a viral evenJohnson was quoted as saying of a gun confiscation program that came as the UK banned possession of handguns, Nanny was taking their toys away and equating the program with compulsory vasectomies:
The Dunblane massacre dates back 25 years today. Seventeen murdered in primary school near Stirling [in Scotland]. There was an immediate call for a ban on handguns, and people handed them over to police stations across the UK.
As a journalist who opposed the ban writes, Nanny confiscates their toys. It’s like one of those huge Indian compulsory vasectomy programs.
This journalist is now our Prime Minister.
The meme was widely shared on social media in the last days of March 2021, its spread potentially being reinforced by the renewed international interest in gun violence that followed a shooting in Atlanta and a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 16 and 22, respectively. To illustrate its popularity, the screenshot below shows instances of the Dunblane meme on Facebook in March 2021:
The quote in question was completely authentic and was from a newspaper column written by Johnson in 1997. As such, we issue a note of True.
What Johnson wrote about gun control
Prior to entering electoral politics, Johnson was successful, although controversial career as a columnist and commentator in a newspaper. Sure several occasions Over the years, Johnson has articulated views and used blatantly racist, misogynistic and homophobic descriptions. In 1997, he turned to gun control, following the passage of successive governments of the two main parties, Conservative and Labor. legislation ban virtually all handguns.
The impetus for the bans was the Dunblane massacre. On the morning of March 13, 1996, Thomas Hamilton, 43 beaten down 16 children aged 5 and 6, accompanied by their teacher, Gwen Mayor, in a gymnasium at Dunblane Primary School in Sterling, Scotland. He fell down later. Hamilton was armed with several handguns. The Dunblane Massacre remains the deadliest mass shooting in modern British history.
Large-scale government buyback program saw more than 162,000 handguns delivered in January 2000 with 89 million payments made to former gun owners, the equivalent of about 150 million (or $ 210 million) in 2021. With this program of buyout in progress, Johnson wrote a The telegraph of the day column lamenting the large-scale confiscation and crackdown that followed the Dunblane massacre.
The Calgary Herald He republished it on September 17, 1997, with the headline Handgun Sweeping Penalizes Innocent Owners. It can be read in full below, including the following particularly notable passage:
Men and they are practically all men come in two at the same time. They have aluminum suitcases, safes, plastic bags and stage expressions. Nanny confiscates their toys. It’s like one of those huge Indian compulsory vasectomy programs. It is as if the state had decided to collect all the miniature train sets or the stamp collections, an operation which caused immense distress to thousands of innocent enthusiasts, and about as unnecessary.
Thanks to a blanket handgun ban introduced here following the massacre of schoolchildren in Dunblane, Scotland last year, law-abiding gun owners are now bringing their guns here at the rate of 50 to 60 per day. [Emphasis added].
The quote included in the widely shared meme was therefore accurate and authentic, word for word. Johnson indeed lamented the 1997 gun buyback program, likened it to compulsory vasectomies, and likened handguns to model trains and stamp collections.
Snopes asked the UK Cabinet Office press office if Johnson regretted the remarks, wished to retract or apologize for them, or rather wish to reiterate or support them. We did not receive any response in time for publication.
