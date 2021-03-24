PM Narendra Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi castigated Congress on Wednesday and said the big old party lacked ideals and capable leaders to lead it.

Modi added that Congress could not protect the country from infiltration or fight corruption. The prime minister made the comments while addressing a campaign rally in Assam’s Bihpuria.

Striking at the Congress-AIUDF alliance, Modi said the link was a “ mahajoth ” (big lie) and he urged the people of the state to be wary of both parties.

“Congress doesn’t have a leader or an ideal, it only has a big lie),” he said.

Congress can only give a guarantee on infiltration, looting, encroachment on the lands of “Satras” (Vaishnavite monasteries) and wildlife sanctuaries, poaching and corruption. These are the basis of the big lie, added Modi.

“I have come to wake you up to the fact that the hand of Congress is with those forces which constitute a danger to the identity and culture of the state,” the prime minister said in an apparent reference to the AIUDF.

Attacking the opposition alliance, he said Congress could go to any lengths to win an election. “Now Congress has aligned itself with a party that was born and thrived on the strength of the infiltrators,” he said. Alleging that Congress is dividing people, he said, “They can do anything, betray anyone for the votes.”

The prime minister said the NDA government had taken steps to control illegal infiltration from Bangladesh and tighten border security.

“With the growing confidence of the people in the BJP government which has protected the cultural heritage and traditions of the state, can you hand Assam over to those who will allow the entry of illegal immigrants to destroy the identity? of State?” Modi said.

He alleged that Congress had not even spared the pride of the state – Assam Tea and tried to shame it on a global scale, in an apparent reference to the toolbox controversy.

“It is this Congress that is now making big statements about taking action to improve the condition of tea garden workers when in reality they have done nothing for decades,” he said. .

Wages for tea garden workers have only increased by Rs 100 in 15 years of congressional rule, as they have doubled during five years of BJP-led government in the state, he said. .

“We will leave no stone unturned to improve the living standards of tea garden workers, especially women. The NDA government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore exclusively to tea garden workers in the Union budget of this year, ”he said.

“The BJP-led government in Assam has strengthened the foundation for development over the past five years. We will take it forward over the next five years,” the prime minister said.

He said the party’s ballot manifesto, released on Tuesday, was prepared with the aspirations of the people of the state in mind.

“The ‘sankalp patra’ (manifesto) is the road map towards ‘Atmanirbhar Assam’ and it is committed to realizing the aspirations of everyone through development and opportunity. The manifesto also pledges to protect ‘sanskriti’ (culture), ‘suraksha’ (security) and ‘samriddhi’ (prosperity), ”he said.

“The twin-engine governments of the NDA are committed to moving Assam forward by ensuring that all sections of society get basic facilities and live up to their aspirations,” he said.

During his rally in Sipajhar, the prime minister accused Congress of creating a wedge between different sections of society and claimed that the BJP, on the other hand, strengthens ties between different communities.

“In Assam, it is evident that the inhabitants of the hills and plains, of the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys have bonded and at the same time, preserve and promote their own cultures and traditions,” he said.

Noting that the BJP is gaining people’s trust with sensitivity, Modi said that the government’s initiatives have paved the way for a permanent peace in the Bodoland territorial region through the Bodo Accord.

“We previously came to you with the promise of ‘parivartan’ (change). Now we are committed to ensuring ‘tez vikas’ (rapid development),” he said.

Saluting the Assam Rifles on his 186th day of rising, he said: “Assam Rifles has played a glorious role in protecting the security of the nation and I salute their courage and bravery in the land of Assam “, he added.

(With PTI inputs)