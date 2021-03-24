Another Trump threatens to run for office





In a just world, the day Donald Trump stepped out of the White House and boarded a plane bound for Mar-a-Lago would have been the last time we heard from the 45th President or his family again. . At the very least, it would have been nice if Trump had been banned from approaching within 200 feet of nuclear codes, due both to the failed coup and his habit of saying things like this- this is a difficult hurricane, one of the wettest. we have never seen, from a water point of view, one of the many examples of obvious cognitive impairment. Sadly, not only is the guy who (1) dried a fascist mob on Capitol Hill and (2) thinks the stock market is still someone eligible for office, his entire extended clan is as well. And some actively threaten to self-inflict on the US government.

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trumps and daughter-in-law of Donald Trumps, said she absolutely plans to run for the Senate in North Carolina. Like her stepfather when he announced his candidacy for the White House, Lara has no experience working in government, although she is adept at breaking out of the right-wing talking points that the Trump base eats. . In April 2019, she called German Chancellor Angela Merkels’ decision to accept refugees the fall of Germany and one of the worst things that ever happened to the country that started World War II. In 2020, she took to the campaign trail to support her husband’s father with far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who describes herself as a proud Islamophobe. Naturally, she was actively involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election results. More recently, it was reported that an animal rescue charity linked to Lara had spent nearly $ 2 million. in the properties of Donald Trumps. (Charity shadow is a family affair for the 2019 Trumpsins, the Donalds charity was forced to shut down and pay $ 2 million for illegally using foundation funds, while Eric, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. had to undergo mandatory training on how not to rip off charities to move forward. In a statement at the time, a lawyer for the Trump Foundation said the group was trying to disband and distribute its remaining assets from 2016, which is really neither here nor there. A 2017 Forbes report also alleged that the Eric Trumps Foundation embezzled money intended to benefit pediatric cancer. the Eric Trumps Foundation insisted that the charity has been transparent about where the funds go and that affected donors whose money is donated to causes … the funds will be t given elsewhere.)

Most recently, Lara was in the news complaining about how social networking sites like Twitter and Facebook are suppressing the voice of the Conservatives, hence Donald Trumps’ need to create his own platform where people can post. without worrying that fact-checkers are all over them:

Lara, of course, isn’t the only Trump running for office. In addition to her stepfather’s threat to run again in 2024, her sister-in-law, Ivanka, has reportedly been eyeing the White House since 2016. (In a script straight out of a horror movie Trump allies are said to be pushing him to get rid of Mike Pence if he runs for a second term and chooses a woman as his running mate. Like, for example, the girl he has a deeply frightening relationship with .)

And speaking of the political ambitions of the ex-first girls: Over the weekend, the Daily Beast suggested that Ivanka had been working hard to try to redeem and rename herself, given her current reputation. of rioters laudatory poster girl for nepotism that does not let the people keep their lives use the bathroom.

Unfortunately, not everyone thinks a name change is possible, for physiological reasons:

