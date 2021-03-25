India-Pakistan peace: will the agreement prevail?





The LoC ceasefire between India and Pakistan should be seen as a welcome development Image credit: iStockphoto

In a rare February 24 joint press release, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan said the two sides agreed to observe a ceasefire along the line. control (LoC). The two armies have traded heavy artillery fire in recent months which has left both sides dead.

The two sides agreed to strictly abide by all covenants, agreements and to stop pulling along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight on February 24 and 25, the joint statement said.

The abrupt declaration of a ceasefire came two weeks after the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) and the Indian military began disengagement in eastern Ladakh after several months of accumulation of eyeballs which turned bloody at least once when the two armies clashed with clubs. and rocks in the Galwan Valley which claimed victims on both sides.

A battle of inequalities?

The huge power gap between India and China is insurmountable for the foreseeable future. So, at the very beginning, the outbreak of LAC was seen as a battle of inequalities.

At the end of 2020, India was keen to water down its rhetoric and send signals of reconciliation to China. Well-placed sources have revealed that the Trump administration has warned India not to show any signs of rapprochement. But with Biden coming to power, it was easier for India to seek to disengage from the LAC.

I’m not going to do it like Trump did. Were going to focus on international rules of the road, Biden said in an interview with CBS while discussing the United States’ engagement with China. He said we don’t need to have a conflict.

Media, think tanks, and observers in India generally struggle to understand Sino-Pak interoperability. You cannot be friends with China and hostile to Pakistan at the same time.

Regional geostrategic equation

This is how the regional geostrategic equation has played out over the past decade. But if the LAC’s disengagement and the LoC ceasefire indicate that India has started to realize the reality, it must be seen as a welcome development.

Additionally, China is more attached to Kashmir than ever after India rolled back Articles 370 and 35-A and demoted J&K State to two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Days after the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, the Chinese government’s media outlet, Global Times, wrote in an editorial: Reckless Indias’ unilateral decision on Kashmir is a geopolitical hoax that can have consequences realities that India cannot control.

A few months later, LAC arrived. Those who know China know that its territorial claims are sacrosanct and not just a bargaining chip.

According to sources, in one of the initial meetings during the standoff between commanders on both sides of the LAC, the PLA made it clear that China was not at all amused by the India move on 5 August.

China’s interests with Pakistan are so intertwined that it cannot afford to let India gain the upper hand over its iron brother, which in itself is also not a walk like many in India want it to be. believe.

Despite its myriad of problems, Pakistan remains a military power that does not hesitate to flex its muscles as and when needed. If the ceasefire does not guarantee that peace will prevail, it could be an excellent opportunity to open a serious and sustained dialogue.

There is speculation that the two countries could improve diplomatic relations and bring high commissioners back to New Delhi and Islamabad. He said India wanted Pakistan to take the lead, as it was Pakistan that downgraded diplomatic ties in response to what happened on August 5, 2019.

If Pakistan accepts it, it may face strong opposition at home and from the leaders of the Kashmir resistance.

Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, had to give strong assurances that there was no compromise on Kashmir.

So it is unlikely that a CBM between the two sides will succeed without bringing Kashmir to the table at some point. Unless the Kashmir issue is addressed, peace will remain elusive.

Not only between India and Pakistan, but also between India and China.

Shabir Hussain is a senior journalist based in India

