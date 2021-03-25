Biden’s EPA to examine Trump’s manipulation of science





WASHINGTON Committed to putting science above politics, the Biden administration will look at four years of environmental policies and decisions made by the Trump administration to see where science may have been intentionally manipulated or deleted.

In a letter to staff obtained by NBC News, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan said the agency would abide by a presidential memorandum on scientific integrity signed by President Joe Biden by updating policies, reports or data that suffered from political interference under former President Donald Trump.

When politics drives science rather than the science that drives policy, we are more likely to make political choices that sacrifice the health of the most vulnerable among us, Regan wrote.

He added that manipulating, suppressing or hindering science has real consequences for human health and the environment.

Although the letter does not mention Trump by name, officials in the Biden administration have confirmed that the review is specifically focused on the policies and actions taken in the four years that Trump was president.

Under Trumps EPA, led first by Scott Pruitt and then Andrew Wheeler, the EPA was regularly accused of manipulating science and data for political ends and justifying much more lenient regulations on polluting industries whose emissions contribute to global warming. climate. During the Trump years, the EPA removed climate change data from its website, and longtime top scientists and policy experts left the agency at an alarming rate.

Biden, in an executive order on his inauguration day, ordered an immediate review of government-wide actions since January 20, 2017, when Trump was sworn in, to ensure they were guided by science. A week later, Biden signed a memorandum that went further by directing agencies to promptly update agency policies, processes and practices issued or published since January 20, 2017, which prevent the best science and data available from being released. ” inform decision-making.

Already, the Bidens administration has moved swiftly to reverse major decisions of the Trump years, as the president aims to mobilize the federal government and Congress to tackle climate change with unprecedented urgency and scope.

The White House has already changed the way the government factors the economic costs of carbon dioxide emissions into decision-making, saying the Trump administration has vastly underestimated the costs. The EPA has reinstated its climate change website, and Regan said it is also looking to restore stricter emission limits for cars and trucks after they are cut under Trump.

And the Home Office has quashed an open science mandate that barred scientific research from being used in decision-making unless all underlying raw data, even private or proprietary, was made public, according to a rule that critics said served to prevent solid science from informing government actions.

Regan, who was sworn in less than two weeks ago, urged EPA staff members who have matters of concern to report them to the agency’s scientific integrity officials for review, or to them. report through a confidential phone line operated by the EPA’s independent watchdog.

I also promise you that retaliation, retaliation, intimidation, harassment or other retaliation will not be tolerated, Regan wrote to EPA staff.

