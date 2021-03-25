How the US can treat China from a position of strength, says Dan Sullivan

U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) speaks during a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on the appointment of Michael Regan as Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, the United States, on February 3, 2021. Photo by Brandon Bell / Pool / ABACAPRESS.COM via Reuters

Last week, U.S. and Chinese officials gathered in Anchorage for their first high-level meeting under the Biden administration. Reflecting on the dramatic encounter in his home state of Alaska, US Senator Dan Sullivan noted that the public exchange was as cold as the Alaskan air outside. But it was a realistic start to the relationship, he added, and that’s what we need.

Sullivans’ comments were the subject of a conversation with Fred Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council, at an event on the front page of the Atlantic Council on March 22. The event focused on the state of relations between the world’s two largest economies and followed the release of three recent Council reports that took a deep dive into Chinese strategy: The Longer Telegram: Toward a new American China strategy, written by an anonymous former senior government official, and Global Strategy 2021: an allied strategy for China with the China plan: a transatlantic plan for strategic competition.

Sullivan said Alaska, which he has represented in the Senate since 2015, is in many ways an Asia-Pacific state whose geographic position and energy-based economy make it a crucial outpost for the United States given its interests in the region.

[Chinese President] Xi Jinping likes to use this phrase, Asia for Asians, which is a subtle way of saying, America, get out of here. Good here [are] the facts, Sullivan said. We have been in Asia as a nation in many ways for over two hundred years. Anchorage is closer to Tokyo than to Washington, DC.

During the George W. Bush administration, Sullivan participated in the Strategic and economic dialogue between the United States and China as the senior official of the State Department. He noted that different Americans at different times in their own personal experience have had this awakening that I call promising fatigue. I’ve been to so many meetings where I’ve seen Chinese presidents promise things to American officials, and they hardly ever follow through.

Sullivan credits the Trump administration with awakening Washington officials to the urgency of dealing with the threat posed by China.

When I came to the Senate six years ago, I started giving speeches on how we should focus on China. To be honest, I was surprised at how little focus there was, he said. The good news is, you can’t give that speech right now. Everyone in DC is focused on China.

Sullivan said the Biden administration needs to think about how we can manage China from positions of strength, which will involve mending the political divisions in the Americas. The Chinese, clearly, if you read the open-source documents, they think they are increasing and decreasing to a large extent due to our political division, he noted.

Sullivan argued that, in fact, the United States is already operating from several positions of strength. One, he said, is the bipartisan awakening happening over China and another is its network of alliances vis-à-vis China, which is poor in allies. On this point, he congratulated the Biden administration on its recent Quad leaders meeting, which includes Australia, India, Japan and the United States. Americas, two other big advantages over China are its military strength and its role as a global energy superpower, he explained.

Yet Sullivan also criticized US President Joe Bidens’ decision to unilaterally restrict US energy production because it makes no sense for jobs, for the environment, for our foreign policy, and [for] national security. Regarding his criticism of Bidens’ decision to revoke a license behind the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, Sullivan said the United States has the highest standards of power generation in the world, which means there is every reason to produce power in a country like ours, where it gives [us] a comparative advantage.

The reduction in US energy production, Sullivan added, could boost the country’s imports from Russia, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia. We must not unilaterally disarm ourselves on this great comparative advantage that the Chinese know we have.

Asked about the idea of ​​exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China as a national security tool, Sullivan stressed that in exporting LNG his priority would be our allies, noting that there is a huge strategic opportunity to export LNG to countries like Japan. and India. He added that once the allies have the supplies they need, he thinks it makes sense to export to China as well. This could bring cooperation on an important issue, help reduce the United States’ trade deficit with China and help China reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, he explained.

As part of a new US strategy for China, the US will need to be very clear about declaring our red lines and our strategic interest, Sullivan said, adding that he believed such an approach would help. to keep the peace. He praised The Longer Telegram for having articulated these red lines and strategic interests very, very well.

Sullivan compared the current standoff between the United States and China to the situation the United States faced during the postwar period. We then recognized that we had a big challenge with the Soviet Union, he said. The Truman administration worked with Republican senators, crafting a strategy that ultimately won the Cold War. I think we can do it again.

But he warned that the threats China poses today are nonetheless different from those presented by the Soviet Union. It’s not the same as the cold war with the Soviet Union, I think it’s its own cold war. We need to recognize it, we need to prepare for it, and we need to work with our allies to deal with it.

Larry Luxner is a Tel Aviv-based freelance journalist and photographer who covers the Middle East, Eurasia, Africa and Latin America.. Follow him on Twitter @LLuxner.

