BJP and PM Modi ‘strengthened’ AIADMK, says Palaniswami

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami publicly acknowledged on Wednesday that support from the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened AIADMK and its government.

During the election campaign in the western district of Karur, he said that as senior minister he met Modi on several occasions and the prime minister offered him valuable advice on running the government. These were useful to him.

This is my first stint as Chief Minister. Mr. Modi, based on his experiences and the challenges he faced as Chief Minister of Gujarat (before 2014), offered me a lot of advice to lead the government. By following his advice, I won the good of the people, said Palaniswami.

The recognition of the AIADMK leadership came in response to repeated accusations by DMK President MK Stalin that Palaniswami’s government was operating as a slave to the Center and Modi.

Stressing that there is a need for cordial relations between the Center and the State, Palaniswami said Modi asked him to focus on the development and well-being of villagers and rural areas. Despite his busy schedule as prime minister, he took the time to offer me advice on good governance, the chief minister said, adding that he had acted accordingly.

Stating that Interior Minister Amit Shah had also helped the government, he said growth and development was only possible with the support of the Center. Even to implement the promises of gifts and other projects made by AIADMK in its electoral manifesto to the Assembly, it was essential to maintain good relations with the Center, he said, justifying the electoral link of the ‘AIADMK with the BJP.