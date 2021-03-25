The key to Mount Rushmore on the move to regain land





SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) When then-President Donald Trump visited Mount Rushmore last year for a fireworks display, Lakota activist Nick Tilsen saw an opportunity to promote the The goal of restoring control of the lands they once held to Native American tribes.

This would land him in jail, facing felony charges after staging a protest to block a road to the monument, but it also made Mount Rushmore a focal point for this effort, known as the Land Back Movement.

Now Tilsen, who heads an indigenous rights organization based in Rapid City, South Dakota called the NDN Collective, has a plan to make dramatic changes to Mount Rushmore by putting it in tribal control. But that plan puts him in direct conflict with top Republicans in the state like Gov. Kristi Noem, who says it should be preserved as a celebration of America, with an annual fireworks display for the day of the ‘independence.

While Noem got his wishes last year when the fireworks returned to the monument after a ten-year hiatus, Trumps’ visit also allowed Tilsen to draw attention to the monument’s symbolic importance. , where the 18-meter stone carvings of former Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln dominate the Black Hills lands that were illegally seized from the Lakota tribes.

What Mount Rushmore has always represented is a system of power, oppression and white supremacy, as they take a sacred place and have sculpted the faces of the white men who are responsible for our colonization and demise, Tilsen said. .

Noem, a close ally of Trump and a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has chosen to protect the monument as part of a larger cultural battle over how history is told.

These four men engraved on Mount Rushmore are extremely important to our history, she told Fox News this month. We saw a movement to demolish them earlier this year. They needed to be protected.

Noem deployed the South Dakota National Guard for the July 3 event. Members of the guard advanced on the protest, leading to physical clashes with protesters. Some were arrested and Tilsen was charged with felonies carrying a maximum sentence of almost 17 years in prison.

Although Noem signed a deal for another fireworks display this year, the National Park Service said it would not allow it, citing security concerns and tribal objections.

Tilsen recently made a deal with prosecutors that charges would be dropped if he completed a prison diversion program. Although prosecutors say part of the program admits wrongdoing and ensures that the offenses do not happen again, Tilsen told The Associated Press that he is not done pushing for the monument. and the Black Hills be changed.

For indigenous peoples, racial equity means returning indigenous lands to indigenous hands, he said.

To the Lakota the Black Hills are known as Paha Sapa at the heart of all that is and for Tilsen they are at the heart of racial justice.

But the monument is also closely linked to the identity of states. Its official nickname is the state of Mount Rushmore, and its license plates feature the stone carvings.

After a commentator called the monument a stone idol for presidential colonizers last month, the governor took to Twitter, writing: The left wants to rewrite our history by attacking the rulers who made America the most special country ever. It is our duty to teach our children the truth.

But Tilsen said he wanted to use the monument as a way to teach the truth in a way that uncovers the country’s imperfect history. He wants Mount Rushmore to be closed and then reopened under tribal control and with a new name the Six Grandfathers Tribal Park, for the Lakota name of the rock formation where the monument is carved.

What ends up happening at Mount Rushmore, we’re actually telling the true story of this land, he said. We tell the story of the treaties, we tell the story of those men who are on the mountain and what their policies were like, adding that this could spark conversations about how history relates to current issues in communities Native Americans, including high rates of poverty and incarceration.

Is Tilsens’ vision for reinventing the monument realistic? It’s not clear. But he says that between a nation-wide racial calculation and the recent appointment of the first Native American secretary of the interior, Deb Haaland, there is an opportunity to turn the stewardship of public lands over to the tribes.

I think we have champions at the highest levels of government who want to fight, make this happen, he said. And movements like ours contributing to the political landscape being very different from what it was on July 3rd.

