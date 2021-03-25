‘We have to fix it’: Boris Johnson pledges to tackle visa crisis in EU for touring musicians | Live





UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin hailed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commitment to addressing the work permit crisis facing touring musicians. DCMS Special Committee Chairman Julian Knight MP questioned the Prime Minister on the matter when he appeared before the Liaison Committee in Westminster today (March 24). It follows three months of arguments over the failure of the trade deal with the EU to guarantee visa-free tours for artists. Knight told Johnson that workers in the creative industries now face “unprofitable visa fees”, struggle to move instruments and kits, and lose jobs to those with European passports. He asked: “Why were these sectors allowed to undergo a no-deal Brexit?” Johnson replied that discussions were underway with the UK’s European partners and that he was “passionate” about the ability of artists to be able to tour freely. In a recent parliamentary session with DCMS Minister Caroline Dinenage, it emerged that the UK-EU trade deal could not be reconsidered. Instead, the solution for artists and musicians will depend on the government’s bilateral agreements with EU countries, which each have different visa rules for musicians and crew members. At today’s meeting, the Prime Minister said the government is working “hard” to find a solution. He added: “I want to say how much I share the frustrations of the industry. It is an extremely important part of the economy which contributes billions of pounds to the economy and to employment and the general joy of the nation. It is extremely important and it is also a massive export industry. We have to fix it. “ Knight said ministers should get involved in “short-circuiting” talks with countries that “appear to be the most recalcitrant” such as Italy, Spain and Greece. Johnson agreed that things “must be worked out” and that it must be “a two-way street” with the EU. We are ready to support the government in these negotiations with different Member States, which must be a top priority Jamie Njoku-Goodwin UK Music Managing Director Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said: “He is very pleased to hear the Prime Minister highlight the importance of the UK music industry and promise to solve the enormous challenges facing musicians and teams. now faced when working in Europe. “It’s also good to hear that the government is ‘working hard bilaterally with countries,’ and we look forward to hearing more progress on this front soon. We are ready to support the government in these negotiations with different Member States, which must be a top priority. “ Knight also spoke of the return of festivals and said organizers were nervous due to issues with Covid cancellation insurance. He asked the Prime Minister to get involved in “supporting a fun-safe Covid summer rather than condemning us to a lousy summer”. Johnson said Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden had done “a tremendous job” to prepare the area for reopening. The Prime Minister said he did not want people not to be willing to take risks when they organize events this year because they are marked by memories of last year.

For more stories like this and to stay up to date with all of our market-leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning newsletter

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos