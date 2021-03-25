Modi to visit Mujibs mausoleum during visit to Bangladesh





PM will also visit Thakurbari in Orakandi, the heart of Matua Hindus, who constitute a significant population in Bengal



In a rare gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Mazar or Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Mausoleum in Tungipara of Gopalganj District during his March 26-27 visit to Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday. The foreign minister described the upcoming visit as an important milestone in India-Bangladesh relations and said New Delhi was engaged with Bangladesh and Myanmar to prevent the outflow of refugees who could have a impact on India. This visit comes at a crucial time in our bilateral relations. Bangladesh celebrates the 50th anniversary of its war of liberation. India gave its full support to this noble cause in which Indian soldiers also sacrificed their lives. India was the first country to recognize Bangladesh in December 1971. The two countries are celebrating 50 years of establishing diplomatic relations, Shringla said, describing the particular context of the visit. Mr. Modi would interact with community leaders and former guerrilla fighters during the visit. The Prime Minister will participate in the celebrations of the centenary of Sheikh Mujib upon his arrival in Dhaka where he will also deliver a speech. He will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The visit to Gopalganj is symbolically significant as it is the first time that an Indian leader will pay homage to Bangabandhu at his grave which was neglected during the 1980s military rule in Bangladesh. Major destination The Mazar of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been developed by the government of Bangladesh over the past two decades as a major destination for visitors to the country. The mausoleum contains the tomb of Sheikh Mujib and his parents, Sheikh Lutfar Rahman and Saira Khatun. Cheikh Mujib was buried in his ancestral domain in Tungipara near Dhaka after being assassinated on August 15, 1975 during a military takeover. Gopalganj will also be the focus of Mr. Modi’s visit to Thakurbari in Orakandi, the heart of Matua Hindus who constitute a large community in Bangladesh and West Bengal, where they are expected to play an important role in the next Assembly. elections. Mr. Shringla announced that a wide range of events are planned to commemorate the centenary of Sheikh Mujib, the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Liberation War and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Bangladesh. He said the Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibit will be transported to 18 countries through India and Bangladesh and the exhibit will also travel to the United Nations. Mr. Modi and Sheikh Hasina will attend a concert on March 26 in the evening where Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty will perform live with his musical team from Kolkata. The classical singer will appeal to Mr. Modi during his stay in Dhaka. Mr. Chakraborty will organize a workshop for musicians and singers at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on March 28. India is expected to hand over a number of ambulances to Dhaka during the visit. Sustainable repatriation Mr. Shringla recognized Bangladesh’s role in hosting over one million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and said India supports the sustainable repatriation of displaced people to Rakhine State in Myanmar. India is the only country that shares a common border with Myanmar and Bangladesh. We understand that the impact of any refugee outflow will ultimately come to us as an immediate neighbor and we have engaged with both Bangladesh and Myanmar, Shringla said in a comment that indirectly addressed the recent incidents. influx of people via the Mizoram. border following military repression in Myanmar.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos