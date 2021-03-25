Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I would vote to impeach Donald Trump | Local News





FiveThirtyEight, a data-driven political blog, gives Rice a Trump score of 94.1%, which means he votes with the Trump position 94.1% of the time. Two members of the South Carolina congressional delegation during the Trump presidency had higher scores: Trey Gowdy had a Trump score of 97.9% and Joe Wilson with a Trump score of 95.2%.

I was on the floor that night [Jan. 6 when protesters entered the Capitol building], Rice said. When that crowd knocked on that door, I was fighting for him.

Rice was one of the Republicans to oppose election results in some closely contested states.

He said his attitude towards Trump changed when he returned to his office and read Trump’s actions that day.

The more I read, the crazier I got, says Rice. What prompted me to cross the line was when these people were swarming around the Capitol shouting let it hang [former Vice President] Mike Pence and the President sitting surrounded by the Secret Service at the White House tweeted that Mike Pence lacked courage.

Trump had it exactly upside down, Rice said. It was the only vote I could take. If I had to vote again tomorrow, I would and the next day I would and the next day.

Rice said he was forced to choose between loyalty to Trump. Rice praised Trump’s efforts to deregulate the economy and cut taxes and his sworn duty to uphold the Constitution.

