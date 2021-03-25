Donald Trump is not a sufficient reason for New Zealand not to become a republic





Earlier this week, Danyl Mclauchlan warned against abandoning the Queen for a worse alternative. This is a false argument, writes Andrew Geddis.

Republicanism, Danyl Mclauchlan tells us in his recent Spinoff column, has come back stronger than a trend of the 90s. It’s quite a hot topic in all of Wellington’s best cafes. Instagram influencers climb aboard the #ahomegrownheadofstate express. Traveling hordes of constitutional law scholars are on the streets looking to start fights with anyone who wears one of those “Keep Calm and Carry On” t-shirts with the crown on it.

However, Mclauchlan has a few words of caution for those caught up in this mad rush for change. To have a constitutional order where the head of state of the country is determined by who first emerged from the womb of a British woman actually makes a lot of sense! To quote Walter Bagehot, he clearly separates the “worthy” power from the “effective” power of government. This separation then provides a bulwark against the sort of autocratic quasi-dictators that we see emerging in countries like the United States, Brazil and the Philippines. So why risk messing with what works?

I guess Mclauchlan’s aversion to Republican change reflects a hidden commitment to Team Queen rather than Team Meghan, but that would further trivialize an issue that frankly doesn’t need it. Whether or not New Zealand should become a republic is not really the most important collective question we face. Mclauchlan is probably right that rejecting the monarchy won’t solve many problems – with the exception of one quite notable. Under our current arrangements, no New Zealander will ever be New Zealand’s head of state. Instead, our entire system of collective government will in theory remain under the sovereign rule of one person living 18,800 km away from us, all because this country declared us its colony 181 years ago. And our official rites of government will continue to pay homage to the elder born of the elder born of the elder born (etc.) of a family that was imported from Germany because the English once decided that they didn’t like Catholics or anything like that. It is the ultimate embodiment of the genetic lottery; a literal principle “born to govern”, deeply rooted at the heart of our governance practices.

This problem is admittedly more symbolic or conceptual in nature than practically pressing. And I accept that for a lot of people this is not a problem at all. After all, a majority of us seem perfectly happy to keep the emblem of another country as part of our national flag (even if the alternative offered was a glorified beach towel). The hangover of colonialism runs deep and there is a cozy nostalgia in the idea of ​​having a queen or a king to take care of us. Plus, it gives an added thrill to the whole psycho-dramatic drama of the Royal Family … it’s not just random privileged individuals going through their issues in public, it’s our privileged individuals (sort of). That’s why Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah really, really needs to run our newsletters!

But also, we may at some point come to see this arrangement as somewhat ridiculous and old-fashioned and not at all in keeping with our emerging self-image as a South Pacific nation where Kupe came ashore centuries before. Cook does not stick the Union Jack in the whenua and claims possession for the Crown. And if we ever do, we might think that having “one of us” as head of state better reflects this burgeoning national identity than that of the children or grandchildren of Elizabeth who follows her to the throne. If that happened, would it really open Pandora’s Box as Mclauchlan’s whining suggests?

I don’t think so, because I think Mclauchlan is guilty of a category error. He looked at some places overseas that are republics, diagnosed real issues with them, and then speculated that such issues could arise here if we become a republic. The problem, however, is that he treated all republics as the same, when they clearly are not. It is the same mistake of pointing to the literal murderer of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, and saying “see – look at the kind of person who could inherit the throne!” Which rather ignores the fact that all forms of royal “rule” are not the same.

Likewise, the types of places he referred to as warnings pose problems not because they are republics per se, but because they have presidents at their head who have independent, extensive executive powers. and poorly limited. This is something that (to my knowledge) no one is advocating at all for New Zealand. On the contrary, Republican pillars like Dean Knight of VUW propose forms of “soft republicanism” demanding “the minimal change necessary to move from a constitutional monarchy to an independent state, seizing the promotion from the governor general to the head of the state. , instead of the Sovereign. “Thus, rather than Dame Patsy Reddy being the local representative of the Queen of New Zealand based in London and exercising powers under the letters patent subject to a constitutional convention, she would be the president / tumuaki of the State of New Zealand exercising exactly the same powers under a statute subject to a constitutional convention or statutory limitation.

Then there are international models that illustrate what such a configuration might look like in practice. A number of “peer countries that we like to compare ourselves to,” as Mclauchlan puts it, such as Finland and Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, all get along just fine without a royal as head of state. Instead, they are led by relatively castrated presidents with fairly limited executive powers. These Presidents will not turn into Local Assets or Bolsonaros or Dutertes because their role and powers simply do not allow it. Nor should we have any reason to think that a country in which our MPs, armed forces and police swear to be “loyal to New Zealand and its constitution” (or similar) will be at greater risk. to sink into autocratic tyranny than one where they promise loyalty to a geographically distant queen or king.

In other words, the push for a republic is not a problem at all. As Knight notes, this is “modest, progressive and pragmatic constitutional reform.” For this reason, Moana Jackson recently told The Detail that he was not particularly interested in the project as it represents more a symbolic reorganization of constitutional furniture rather than a significant change for the Maori.

It is a perfectly understandable position to take. But that’s a mile from a claim that we should avoid becoming a republic because of Donald Trump.

