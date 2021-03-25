Jokowi supports, get ready Civil servants will be cut Zakat 2.5%!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) fully supports the 2.5% monthly reduction in civil service salaries (PNS) for zakat. National Agency Zakat (Baznas) President Noor Achmad explained that on February 24, 2021, his party met directly with President Jokowi and the idea appears to have been approved by Jokowi through a presidential settlement (Perpres ). “Pak Jokowi is very supportive. Pak Jokowi will probably make a presidential decree for this, it is under deliberation and study. But the president’s response is very good,” Noor told CNBC Indonesia on Wednesday (3/24 / 2021).

Noor explained that the idea of ​​a final monthly zakat deduction of 2.5% actually affected not only civil servants, but also BUMN employees and the private sector, with the treasurer’s salaries being immediately deducted each month. . Nevertheless, civil servants as well as civil servants, this deduction of the zakat will be compulsory. “Reduce zakat to ASN, BUMN employees and the private sector by using the payroll system. Later, if ASN is mandatory, the concept will be mandatory. The deduction is made every month at the time of payment. pays, ”he said. Additionally, Noor indicated that one of the ways to deduct zakat is to calculate the equivalent of 85 grams of gold. So it is around 85 million rupees per year or 7 million rupees per month. This is the main basis, for civil servants whose salary will be deducted for the final zakat of 2.5%. This means that civil servants whose salary is less than 7 million rupees per month are not required. This final 2.5% zakat also does not apply to non-Muslim officials. “About that, the salary is there a month. If the salary is only Rp 5-6 million, it does not (apply), it has not happened (to deduct the 2, 5% final zakat) “, he mentioned. “Non-Muslim officials do not apply. In fact, non-Muslim friends have the response ‘we have an obligation to do so too.” Non-Muslim friends actually say so, ”Noor said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



